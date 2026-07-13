PSA records slight hike in births, sharp decline in marriages

THE number of registered live births in the Davao Region slightly increased in 2025, while registered marriages and deaths declined compared to the previous year, according to provisional civil registration data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority-Davao Region (PSA-Davao).

Based on the agency's latest Vital Statistics report as of April 30, 2026, the region recorded 68,314 registered live births in 2025, a marginal increase of 0.04 percent from the 68,290 births registered in 2024. Despite the modest growth, births remained the only major vital event that posted an increase during the period.

The PSA defines a live birth as the complete expulsion or extraction of a baby from its mother, regardless of the duration of pregnancy, that breathes or shows any other evidence of life after birth. Of the total births registered in 2025, 35,540 were males, and 32,774 were females, or a sex ratio of 108 males for every 100 females.

Davao City accounted for the highest number of registered births based on the mother's usual residence, recording 23,039 births, or 33.7 percent of the regional total. It was followed by Davao del Norte with 14,505 births (21.2 percent), Davao de Oro with 11,207 (16.4 percent), Davao del Sur with 8,852 (13 percent), Davao Oriental with 8,030 (11.8 percent), and Davao Occidental with 2,371 (3.5 percent).

Meanwhile, marriage registrations recorded the sharpest decline among the region's vital statistics. The PSA reported 16,635 registered marriages in 2025, down by 18.6 percent from 20,439 recorded in 2024.

Marriage, as defined by the PSA under the Family Code of the Philippines, is a special contract of permanent union between a man and a woman entered into in accordance with law for the establishment of conjugal and family life.

Davao City still registered the highest number of marriage occurrences with 5,527, representing 33.2 percent of all marriages recorded in the region. This was followed by Davao del Norte with 4,305 marriages (25.9 percent), Davao de Oro with 2,484 (14.9 percent), Davao del Sur with 2,129 (12.8 percent), Davao Oriental with 1,558 (9.4 percent), and Davao Occidental with 632 (3.8 percent).

Registered deaths likewise declined in 2025. The PSA recorded 31,160 deaths, reflecting an 11.9-percent decrease from 35,377 deaths registered in 2024.

Death is defined by the PSA as the permanent disappearance of all evidence of life at any time after a live birth has taken place, marked by the irreversible cessation of vital functions.

Of the total registered deaths, 17,972 were males and 13,188 were females, resulting in a sex ratio of 136 male deaths for every 100 female deaths.

Davao City again posted the highest number of registered deaths based on the deceased's usual residence with 9,868 cases, accounting for 31.7 percent of the regional total. It was followed by Davao del Norte with 6,947 deaths (22.3 percent), Davao de Oro with 4,826 (15.5 percent), Davao del Sur with 4,175 (13.4 percent), Davao Oriental with 3,820 (12.3 percent), and Davao Occidental with 1,524 (4.9 percent). DEF