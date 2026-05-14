PSAC highlights progress of PhilHealth YAKAP Program

THE Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) Healthcare Sector welcomed the continued progress of PhilHealth’s YAKAP Program and related healthcare reforms aimed at reducing the financial burden on Filipino families, following the 10th Meeting of the PSAC Healthcare Sector held at Malacañan Palace on May 13, 2026.

During the meeting, the PSAC Healthcare Sector reviewed the gains achieved under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s healthcare agenda, particularly stronger PhilHealth support, faster reimbursements, broader patient coverage, and expanded access to medicines through the YAKAP and GAMOT programs.

“What is important is that healthcare reforms are felt by Filipinos in practical ways,” said PSAC Lead Convenor Sabin Aboitiz. “The stronger PhilHealth support, faster reimbursements, broader coverage, and expanded access to medicines through the GAMOT and YAKAP programs are helping reduce the financial burden on Filipino families, and the private sector remains fully committed to supporting the government in achieving these goals.”

Data presented during the meeting showed that as of February 2026, 87 hospitals were implementing zero balance billing programs, serving 1.6 million patients and covering approximately ₱95 billion in hospital bills. Meanwhile, the PhilHealth GAMOT Program has accredited 2,026 pharmacies, served more than 171,000 beneficiaries, and dispensed ₱238.23 million worth of medicines as of May 2026.

The PSAC Healthcare Sector also noted PhilHealth’s ongoing IT transformation efforts, which have improved claims processing and expanded healthcare access. PhilHealth reported a 46% improvement in claims processing turnaround time, reducing reimbursement waiting periods from around two months to as low as two weeks. Beneficiary coverage also increased by 65% compared to 2023, equivalent to an additional 8.7 million Filipinos served.

Paolo Borromeo, President & CEO of Ayala Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AC Health) and Chief Social Infrastructure Officer of Ayala Corporation, said the reforms are beginning to deliver meaningful results for patients.

“PhilHealth’s YAKAP Program demonstrates that meaningful healthcare reform is possible when government and the private sector work together. The progress in faster reimbursements, expanded coverage, and reduced out-of-pocket spending is already making a real difference in the lives of Filipino patients,” Borromeo said.

The PSAC Healthcare Sector also discussed the need to sustain momentum in key healthcare reforms, including healthcare digitalization and system modernization, accelerated FDA approvals, pharmacy reforms, and adaptive healthcare facility regulations to encourage greater investment and public-private partnerships in health.

The PSAC Healthcare Sector will continue to provide recommendations to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and work closely with government agencies to help advance healthcare reforms that improve affordability, accessibility, and quality of care for all Filipinos. PR