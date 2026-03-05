PSAC promotes collaboration to accelerate digital growth

THE Private Sector Advisory Council–Digital Infrastructure (PSAC-DI), ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC), and GoDigital Philippines have formalized a strategic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to accelerate digital transformation, strengthen regional cooperation, and support the Philippines’ preparations as host of the 2026 ASEAN Summit.

The agreement establishes a cooperative framework for policy dialogue, stakeholder consultations and joint programs focused on digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence adoption and inclusion across Southeast Asia. The partnership, which runs through December 2026, aims to align private sector initiatives with ASEAN-BAC priorities and the Philippine government’s agenda, including programs supporting MSMEs, emerging technologies and regional digital-economy integration.

The MOA signing was led by PSAC-DI Sector Lead Myla Villanueva, ASEAN-BAC Philippines Chair Jose Ma. Concepcion III and GoDigital Philippines Chair Atty. Mark S. Gorriceta, with representatives from partner organizations in attendance.

“This partnership underscores the private sector’s readiness to support the Philippines’ role as ASEAN host and to help shape a more inclusive, innovative, and secure digital future for the region,” said Myla Villanueva, PSAC Lead for Digital Infrastructure. “Through collaboration with ASEAN-BAC and GoDigital Philippines, we aim to ensure that digital transformation translates into real opportunities for Filipino businesses and communities.”

Under the partnership, PSAC will work with ASEAN-BAC and GoDigital Philippines to facilitate policy dialogue and stakeholder engagements, including participation in ASEAN-level consultations and working groups. The cooperation will support MSME development through consultations, knowledge-sharing and capacity-building initiatives, as well as joint contributions to regional programs and priority workstreams on digital transformation and innovation.

The collaboration will also support the preparation of policy inputs, identification of speakers and mobilization of industry sponsorships for events related to the 2026 ASEAN Summit.

The initiative reflects PSAC’s continuing role in strengthening public-private collaboration to accelerate the country’s digital transformation. By aligning industry expertise with national priorities, the partnership aims to help position the Philippines as a leader in advancing a secure, innovative and inclusive digital economy in Southeast Asia. PR