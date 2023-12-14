PSC addresses Davao City delegation’s billeting concerns

Addressing concerns raised by Davao City's Batang Pinoy (BP) and Philippine National Games (PNG) delegation, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is actively working on billeting arrangements for the December 17 to 22, 2023 twin multi-event competition.

According to an anonymous PSC source interviewed by SunStar Davao, the city's Sports Development Division sent an email detailing the number of delegates on Tuesday, December 12.

The email specified a total of 591 delegates, including 301 Batang Pinoy athletes with 50 coaches, 178 PNG athletes with 42 coaches, and 20 delegation staff.

The first group of Davao City delegates is expected to arrive in Manila at 5:45 a.m. on Friday, December 15, as per the email.

"We've expressed our readiness to coordinate with them. They mentioned sending an email in November, but our concern stemmed from not knowing their point of contact for email communication. We haven't received anything as of yet. Fortunately, we received their email yesterday, and we're now in the process of coordinating with their designated in-charge," the source said in a phone interview on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

The PSC staff reassured that they are seeking suitable accommodations for Davao City's large contingent, aiming to place athletes near their respective playing venues.

The SunStar Davao source said the cycling team will be billeted in Tagaytay City, while the beach volleyball team will be in Nuvali, Laguna.

Details provided by the same source revealed that the cycling team will be housed in Tagaytay City, while the beach volleyball team will stay in Nuvali, Laguna. Some athletes participating in Pasig City venues will also have quarters within the area.

Association for the Advancement of Karatedo (AAK) Davao chief Rommel Tan said their athletes will be staying in a hotel near the PhilSports Complex, the venue for karatedo.

A tentative billeting quarter for Davao City delegates competing in Manila is reported to be Ramon Avanceña National High School in Quiapo, as per information received by local sports officials.

The source from PSC said, "We really want to keep the delegates close to their playing venues, considering Manila traffic and transportation expenses."

SDD-CMO officer-in-charge Mikey Aportadera, in an interview at the sidelines of the city delegation send-off at the Almendras Gym Davao City Recreation Center on December 8, 2023, also expressed concerns on the city's billeting quarters, hoping that the PSC will be able to accommodate them upon their arrival.

The city's BP and PNG will leave for Manila in batches via Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific.

Davao City's Batang Pinoy and PNG delegates will take five flights while PNG delegates will depart in seven flights from December 15 to 16.

Aportadera said, "All our delegates will be in Manila on December 16, just in time for the opening ceremonies on December 17, where everyone will participate in the parade of delegations." MLSA