PSC champions Siargao’s iconic Cloud 9 renovation for global surfing stage

AS THE World Surf League QS6000 International Pro approaches, Siargao’s iconic Cloud 9 Towers are undergoing a major renovation to welcome the world’s best surfers and fans to this surfing paradise.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), in partnership with the local government of General Luna and the province of Surigao del Norte, is spearheading the facelift of the Cloud 9 Towers, an enduring symbol of Siargao’s surfing heritage and a beacon for surfers and tourists alike.

“Restoring Cloud 9 Towers is about elevating Siargao’s surfing heritage to the global stage. We are committed to providing a world-class venue that reflects the spirit and resilience of our surfing community,” said PSC Chairman Patrick Gregorio.

The renovation project was formally launched Wednesday with the signing of an agreement among Gregorio, General Luna Mayor Johnson Sajulga, Vice Mayor Romina Rusillon-Sajulga, and Surigao del Norte Governor Robert Lyndon Barbers.

“This renovation is more than rebuilding a structure; it’s about restoring the heartbeat of Siargao and boosting tourism and local livelihoods,” Governor Barbers emphasized.

The World Surf League QS6000 International Pro, set for October 16–25, represents a significant upgrade to the annual Siargao International Surfing Cup. With higher ranking points and prize money, the event is expected to draw elite surfers from around the globe.

“This is really an icon in the island of Siargao. Kung wala kang photo ng Cloud 9 tower, parang hindi ka nakapunta sa Siargao,” said Mayor Sajulga, underscoring the tower’s cultural significance.

The proposed three-storey Cloud 9 watchtower will serve as a premier viewing platform for spectators and media, offering unparalleled vantage points of the competition.

“This is sports tourism at its best. The Cloud 9 Towers showcase our efforts in both tourism and sports,” Gregorio added.

Originally built in 2003, the towers have witnessed countless competitions and become synonymous with Siargao’s vibrant surf culture. But Super Typhoon Odette in 2021 devastated the structure, leaving only a partially rehabilitated single-storey platform rebuilt with PSC support.

The new project aims to rebuild the towers into a resilient, environmentally sustainable structure that honors the past while meeting the demands of a world-class surfing event.

“The restoration of this iconic tower has been a dream for the people of Siargao, especially General Luna. If we are able to restore this tower, finally we can say that we have recovered from Typhoon Odette,” said Vice Mayor Rusillon-Sajulga.

Also present at the signing were PSC Commissioner Fritz Gaston and former Surigao del Norte provincial board member Atty. John Cubillan.

Beyond the planned three-level viewing deck, plans include a proposed two-storey viewing platform and event space powered by a solar energy system to support the entire complex.

With Siargao designated as the national training center for water sports, this upgrade not only enhances the spectator experience but also reinforces Siargao’s reputation as the Surfing Capital of the Philippines, cementing the Cloud 9 Towers as the global face of Philippine surfing. PR