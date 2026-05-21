PSC, Manila City back Rizal Memorial redevelopment plan

MANILA — The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the City Government of Manila have aligned on a shared vision to redevelop the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC), aiming to transform the historic venue into a world-class hub for sports, heritage, and public engagement ahead of the 2027 Southeast Asian Plus Youth Games.

PSC Chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio and Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso recently met at Manila City Hall to discuss key components of the proposed redevelopment, including the planned PSC Plaza, an elevated walkway along Adriatico Street, and a new Dr. Jose Rizal monument.

“This is a defining moment for Philippine sports and heritage. The Rizal Memorial Sports Complex is a living symbol of our nation’s sporting legacy,” Gregorio said.

“With the City of Manila’s support, we are working to ensure that this historic district will stand proudly on the international stage while continuing to serve the Filipino people for generations to come,” he added.

Domagoso expressed support for the project and emphasized Manila’s commitment to balancing heritage preservation with modern urban development.

“Manila is honored to work with the PSC on this important undertaking. This is about more than infrastructure. It is about pride, identity, and preparing our capital to welcome visitors in 2027,” Domagoso said.

During the meeting, both parties discussed converting two lanes of Adriatico Street into a walkable public pathway as part of the proposed PSC Plaza, subject to ordinances, legal agreements, and regulatory approvals.

Officials also tackled plans for an elevated walkway and related developments, which will require coordination among the PSC, the City of Manila, and SM Prime Holdings. Separate agreements are expected to cover areas outside PSC property lines.

The possible relocation of the P. Ocampo statue to give way to a proposed Dr. Jose Rizal fencing monument was also discussed, pending approval from the National Historical Commission of the Philippines.

“This partnership is about readiness and vision. We are not only upgrading facilities, but we are elevating Manila as a sports tourism capital and ensuring that our athletes, fans, and visitors experience the very best,” Gregorio said.

Following the meeting, the PSC and the City of Manila agreed to continue coordinating on the legal and technical arrangements needed to advance the redevelopment while complying with heritage preservation standards and international requirements for the 2027 SEA Plus Youth Games.

“This is Manila’s legacy. By supporting this shared vision, we are helping build pathways — literally and figuratively — that connect our heritage to our future,” Domagoso said. PR