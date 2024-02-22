PSL Global Challenge Mindanao Cup qualifying legs to kickstart in April

Preparations are in full swing for the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) Global Challenge Mindanao Cup, set to kick off with city and provincial legs in April 2024.

PSL Commissioner Allan Caidic, nicknamed `The Triggerman' from his pro basketball days in the PBA, said they have been enhancing awareness about PSL, starting with Mindanao and then moving to the Visayas to meet with stakeholders.

Caidic, who guested at the Davao Sportswriters Association (DSA) Forum at The Annex of SM City Davao on Thursday, February 22, said that former Magnolia Hotshots star Peter June "PJ" Simon was designated to oversee the Mindanao qualifying.

He expressed confidence in Simon, saying, "Hindi po kami nagdalawang-isip, hindi kami nagkamali sa pagpili sa representative namin dito sa Mindanao leg, si deputy commisioner PJ at sa kanyang mga assistants, Coach Rael [Diaz] and Coach Bob [Ilanga], maganda ang magiging kinalabasan ng ating Mindanao Leg with these people around. Sa lahat ng interesado we are here to support you (We did not hesitate, we did not make a mistake in choosing our representative here in the Mindanao leg, deputy commissioner PJ and his assistants, Coach Rael and Coach Bob. The outcome of our Mindanao Leg with these people around will be good)."

He encouraged basketball teams in Mindanao to join the cagefest, which features boys 15-under, 17-under, and 19-under categories.

Caidic underscored the PSL's commitment to nurturing grassroots talent, aiming to provide opportunities for young athletes to excel, be scouted for scholarships, and potentially join prestigious leagues like UAAP or NCAA.

PSL president Cris Bautista, for his part, said the youth league is a platform to discover talents across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, offering opportunities for scouting and scholarships. Beyond the tournament, they also plan to hold basketball camps and coaching clinics.

Qualifying legs will be held in various cities, Davao City, Davao Occidental, Mati City, Digos City, Cagayan de Oro City, Iligan City, Kidapawan City, and Tagum City.

The champions from each leg will book tickets to the Mindanao finals tentatively set in Tagum City in the third week of May. The top two teams in the Mindanao finals will compete in the national championship in Manila in June, with the champion advancing to the PSL Global Challenge in July, featuring teams from the USA, Italy, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

Simon said it's an honor to be part of the PSL, fulfilling his dream of giving back to Mindanao after retiring from the PBA.

PSL CEO Bhong Baribar highlighted Davao Occidental Cong. Claude Bautista's support, emphasizing the aim to provide opportunities for youth in Mindanao to excel in sports, with plans for future programs in various sports beyond basketball. MLSA WITH REPORT FROM ROBERT JOHN D. DAVID, UIC INTERN