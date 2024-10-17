PSO extends 2024 census in Davao

THE Provincial Statistical Office (PSO) of Davao del Sur has urged Dabawenyos to cooperate with the extended 2024 Census of Population (Popcen) and Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS) due to difficulties in reaching respondents.

Jessie A. Madulin, officer-in-charge of PSO-Davao del Sur, said during the ISpeak media forum on October 17, 2024, that many respondents were unavailable, as most were at work.

He called on Davao City residents to welcome enumerators and provide accurate information for the CBMS.

Edwin G. Bacalso, statistician at the City Planning Development Office (CPDO), highlighted challenges in densely populated areas like the Poblacion District, stressing the need for 100 percent enumeration.

Originally set to finish by September 16, the census deadline has been extended to October 30, 2024.

Madulin noted that enumerators are conducting interviews in the evening and on weekends to accommodate working respondents. Other challenges include accessing exclusive subdivisions and dealing with enumerators leaving for other jobs.

He underscored the importance of the census for updating the population count, identifying social program beneficiaries, and quickly locating individuals during disasters.

With assistance from 30 enumerators from nearby provinces, the PSO aims to complete the remaining 30 percent of the census, as they are currently at 70 percent completion.

Bacalso also said that the city has coordinated with all 182 barangays to support enumerators and address any household resistance. Housing association presidents have been asked to assist the program.

He added that despite some enumerators being bitten by dogs, the local government unit (LGU) covered the costs, and free anti-rabies vaccines are available at the Animal Bite Center. RGP