Psoriasis not contagious, must not cause stigma

PSORIASIS, an unsightly skin condition that can lead to stigma among its patients, is not a contagious disease, according to doctors.

“Pangit siya tingnan, but hindi siya nakakahawa (it is ugly to see, but it is not contagious); in fact, persons with psoriasis are considered disabled because of the psychosocial stigma they get. Walang gustong tumabi sa kanya, walang gustong humawak sa kanya (no one wants to be near them, no one wants to touch them),” said Dr. Karen Lee Alabado, senior consultant of the Department of Dermatology at the Southern Philippine Medical Center (SPMC).

Psoriasis is a skin condition that is likened to dandruff, where patients have reddish, scaly patches of skin.

She said that because of the stigma associated with having the skin condition, patients are considered as persons with disabilities.

“Psoriasis happens across all ages, peaking at 26 to 55 years old,” Alabado says.

There are around 2 million Filipinos with psoriasis in the country. In Davao Region, there are many afflicted with the condition, though they do not have the data. Alabado said they get to see 20 to 30 patients per month.

The Psoriasis Club at the SPMC has around 300 active members.

According to Dr. Donna May Sarenas, senior resident of the Department of Dermatology at the SPMC, the Psoriasis Club aims to raise awareness and educate the public about the skin condition.

“This club is for patients, families, and healthcare workers; anyone can join the club and help the club. The club has many goals; one is to increase awareness about psoriasis, educate the patients, their families, and the public, and improve the health of the patients mentally and psychosocially,” Sarenas said.

She adds that information campaigns have contributed to the rising detection of psoriasis cases, as many people are now aware that they have the skin condition.

Not an allergy

Alabado says that psoriasis is different from skin asthma as it is not an allergy. There are trigger factors, such as stress and scratching.

“When you scratch it, lalong kakapal ang skin. may nangyayari sa balat na magproduce ng mas marami pang skin kaya siya makapal ang naga kaliskis kasi instead na every 30 days nagproproduce ang skin every three-five days naga-akyat na yung balat (The skin thickens, something happens to the skin that it produces more skin that is why it thickens and scales up. Instead of every 30 days, it creates new skin every three to five days, and it rises up to the surface),” Alabado said.

She said one of the triggers in psoriasis outbreak is stress, as people are now living in a more stressful world. Campaigns to raise awareness about psoriasis also made people more knowledgeable about the conditions they were suffering from.

She says there is no cure for psoriasis, as it is a chronic disease and not just a skin-deep disorder.

“Walang cure ang psoriasis. It’s a lifelong disease, pabalik-balik siya. Ma-stress ka lalabas siya, mag-change ang weather lalabas siya, kamutin mo lalabas siya, uminom ka alcoholic beverage lalabas siya. It’s not only skin deep; it also affects blood vessels, leading to diabetes, hypertension, or cardiovascular diseases,” Alabado said.

As the triggers are smoking and drinking, Alabado said they are advising patients to adopt a healthy and stress-free lifestyle, like stopping smoking and drinking and getting adequate sleep.

She said abnormal sleep patterns, particularly those experienced by people working in business process outsourcing (BPO) companies, lead to flare ups of the conditions.

“We have many patients working in BPO. We tell them to change their work schedule from evening to morning; rest is very helpful not just in psoriasis but in many diseases,” Alabado said.

To make people aware of the condition and to fight the stigma, Alabado cited the importance of having psoriasis clubs and also engaged with the Philippine Information Agency to help educate the public about the skin disease.

According to Alabado, World Psoriasis Day was celebrated on October 29 to help increase awareness about the skin condition across the world in an effort to break the stigma associated with the disease. PIA DAVAO