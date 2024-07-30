PSSCC deploys 20-K security personnel for 39th Kadayawan

THE Davao City Public Safety and Security Command Center (PSSCC) aims for “zero untoward incidents” by deploying around 20,000 personnel for the 39th Kadayawan Festival, which runs from August 8 to 18, 2024.

Agencies involved in the month-long celebration include Central 911, the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO), the City Health Office (CHO), City Economic Enterprise (CEE), the Philippine National Police-Maritime Davao Station, National Bureau of Investigation-Davao Region (NBI-Davao), Task Force Davao, and the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

At the send-off ceremony on Tuesday, July 30, at the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) grounds, newly appointed DCPO Director PCol. Hansel Marantan underscored the importance of peace and security for the event, calling it significant for all Dabawenyos.

“As we welcome the PSSC from various agencies across the city, let us acknowledge the critical role we all play in making the Kadayawan Festival a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone,” said Marantan, who became the 20th chief on July 10.

In an ambush interview, Marantan stated he had not received approval from Davao City Mayor Sebastian Baste following his controversial appointment earlier this month.

“Basta ako, gagawin ko kung ano yung mandate ko (I am certain that I will fulfill my mandate),” he said, adding that Duterte has instructed him to protect the city against violence and threats.

The Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) announced on July 25 that the festival has a budget of approximately P59 million, lower than last year’s P65 million.

“It’s the same as last year, more or less, plus the amount coming from our sponsorships. We have P59 million, including our sponsorships,” said Jennifer Romero, the officer in charge of the CTOO, during the ISpeak Forum: Kadayawan 2024 MediaCon at Rogen Inn.

Romero clarified that the lower contribution from the private sector caused the decrease, noting that the government’s budget remains unchanged from the previous year.

Additionally, Malacañang Palace has declared August 16 a Special Non-Working Holiday in honor of the Kadayawan Festival and Indigenous Peoples Day. DEF