PSSO inspects CCTV ordinance compliance of establishments

THE Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) continues to inspect CCTV installation compliance in focus areas in Davao City, its chief said.

PSSO Head Angel Sumagaysay, in an interview with Madayaw Davao Live Program on Wednesday, revealed these updates on the implementation of City Ordinance No. 0331-23, also known as the CCTV ordinance.

“As of now naa ta'y 104 ka establishment nga na inspect and we are concentrating sa downtown area and some parts of Talomo area. Kini sya magpadayon and we are targeting 500 establishments before mahuman ning tuiga 2024 (We have inspected 104 establishments and we are concentrating in the downtown area and some parts of the Talomo District. This will continue, and we are targeting 500 establishments before the year ends),” Sumagaysay said.

He said that non-compliant establishments were given notice. They also reported to the Business Bureau the findings of their inspection.

He said that the ordinance is very clear that those who fail to install CCTV as prescribed shall face a penalty of P5,000. More punishable acts are also stated in the ordinance.

Sumagaysay added that on the amended CCTV ordinance, establishments with capital of Php 3 million or higher and some establishments with less that P3 million in capital as enumerated in the ordinance, such as financial institutions, are required to have CCTV.

The same ordinance also provides for the specifications of the CCTV to be installed. One is that the system should be able capture high-definition footage. Areas where the CCTVs are to be installed are also prescribed by the ordinance.

He encouraged Dabawenyos, especially owners of establishments, to have their CCTVs installed.

“Dako dako ni nga tabang sa inyuhang safety sa inyong business, and of course sa kinatibuk-an nga safety and security sa Davao City kung sundon lang nato ni nga ordinance (This will be a great help for the safety of your businesses, and of course for the safety and security of Davao City as a whole, if we will just follow this ordinance),” he said. CIO