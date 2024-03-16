PSSO: No direct threats in Davao City for ‘Araw’

Davao City has no direct threats throughout the celebration of the 87th Araw ng Dabaw, an official from the Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) revealed.

Angel Sumagaysay, Head of PSSO, said during the ISpeak media forum at the City Mayor's Office on Thursday morning, March 14, 2024, that they received negative information on direct threats.

Sumagaysay added that this was based on assessment, especially in their regional intelligence committee, headed by the National Intelligence and Coordinating Agency-Davao Region (NICA-Davao).

The office has already anticipated a large number of people, particularly during the celebration's major events, such as the Parada Dabawenyo, wherein around 50,000 spectators are expected.

Sumagaysay said that 7,050 personnel were deployed for the entirety of the celebration. He added that on average around 415 personnel are deployed to man the celebrations per day.

The office also reminded that groups of individuals who want to join the parade to not wear clothes that resemble the uniforms of government security personnel, such as camouflage.

He also reminded that Airsoft groups are not allowed to carry their airsoft guns during the parade and not to wear uniforms similar to those of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“Kung makita nimo ilang uniform almost the same sa AFP-PNP and gina-disallow namo sila nga magdala sa ilang toy gun kay almost the same ang replica ug unsa nga pusil so ginabawal gyud na (As you can see their uniforms are almost the same with the AFP-PNP and we disallow them to bring their toy gun because it is almost the same replica of the gun so we prohibit it),” he said.

To avoid public confusion, the office also discouraged security personnel driving and accompanying armored vehicles in the parade from wearing their black suits, which are similar to those of the scout rangers.

Sumagaysay stressed that while the parade is ongoing, nobody is allowed to enter the line coming from different directions. All participants should be in the assembly area so the security cluster can conduct an inspection of them and their parade floats.

Meanwhile, the Davao City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) is also advised to clear the roads of bins where the Parada will traverse.

The PSSO also reminded drone operators not to use their equipment except for the uniformed personnel who will employ drones as their eyes from the sky. They also discourage spectators from using backpacks and using non-transparent water bottles. RGP