PSSO: Overnight stays prohibited in cemeteries

THE Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) in Davao City has revealed the guidelines for the coming All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day, and this includes the banning of overnight stays at cemeteries.

During the iSpeak Media Forum on Thursday morning, October 9, 2023 at the City Mayor's Office, PSSO head Angel Sumagaysay said that they have consulted with both private and public cemetery owners, and no overnight stays will be allowed from October 30 to November 3, as part of Oplan Kalag-Kalag 2023.

Sumagaysay explained, "Actually gi-consult namo ang mga private cemetery, just imagine four days, kung mag-overnight hago na na sila, tao pod na sila ang mga private nato and of course ang security and safety reasons behind it kung nganong kami nagkauyon (We consulted with the private cemeteries. Just imagine, for four days, if people stay overnight, it could be strenuous for them. They are part of our private sector, and of course, there are security and safety reasons behind it, which is why we reached this agreement)."

As part of Oplan Kalag-Kalag, a total of 14,148 security and safety personnel will be deployed during this period, with an average deployment of 3,537.

Sumagaysay assured that despite the schedule of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election (BSKE), the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has enough personnel to cover every cemetery.

PSSO and the City Economic Enterprise (CEE) will enforce several guidelines, including a prohibition on carrying sharp or pointed objects, wearing coats, playing loud music or karaoke, gambling, and bringing alcoholic beverages.

The use of drones is discouraged, and the use of firearms is strictly prohibited except under circumstances approved by the Commission on Elections (Comelec). Loiterers, scavengers, and vagrants will not be allowed entry. Cemetery gates will open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. with a cutoff time of 9 p.m. for latecomers.

The "One Entrance, One Exit Policy" will be followed by PSSO and CEE for cars and pedestrians. They also urge everyone to adhere to the "Clean as you go (Claygo)" or "Basura ko, Linis Ko" policies and use designated trash disposal and rubbish collection areas designated by the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro).

The City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) has released a Traffic Management System urging drivers to respect traffic laws, designated routes, parking areas, and vehicle bans.

For vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly, those with underlying health conditions, pregnant women, unvaccinated individuals, and those with symptoms, wearing facemasks is strongly advised.

Medical tents will be set up at each cemetery entrance to respond to any emergencies.

Cemeteries managed by CEE are also prohibited from scheduling cremations or burials between October 30 and November 3, 2023, except for cases requiring immediate interment. They request all residents of Davao to comply with the security directives, guidelines, and regulations set by the Safety and Security Cluster of Davao City.

Only vendors with permits from the city mayor through the Business Bureau will be allowed to sell goods during this time, whether within the cemetery grounds or nearby. Vendors must obtain sanitary permission and health certificates or cards from the City Health Office (CHO) before selling their goods.

Novelle Paragas, CEE’s officer-in-charge, said that the number of vendors per cemetery will be determined by the cemetery's size, with each vendor allocated a one-by-two-meter space.

CEE said that selling alcohol, used clothing, food on sticks, and sharp objects like scissors and knives is prohibited.

Cooking or serving customers on the sidewalk is not allowed to prevent traffic disruptions. Vendors must use non-plastic alternatives for spoons, forks, straws, stirrers, glasses, and plates.

Waste materials should be separated into three categories: biodegradable (malata), non-biodegradable (dili malata), and recyclable (mapuslan pa), with each category requiring its trash bag or container.

The Ancillary Services Unit (Asu) will provide a designated public space for used plastic bottles.

Vendors selling goods are required to adhere to these policies, maintain a clean environment, follow Cenro's trash disposal guidelines, and comply with the laws and regulations set forth by the Safety and Security Cluster of Davao City. RGP