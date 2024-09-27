PSSO prepares for COC filing

THE Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) has conducted a security and safety coordination meeting for the filing of the Certificates of Candidacy for the May 2025 national and local elections from October 1 to October 8 at Magsaysay Park.

PSSO Head Angel Sumagaysay, during the I-Speak Media forum held Thursday, said that on Wednesday they met with the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) district election officers from the first, second, and third districts and members of the security cluster for the security and safety coordination meeting.

"Ang gi-tackle namo kagahapon is ang deployment sa area particularly sa Magsaysay Park. Sa protocols sa reporting nga i-impose among gipaklaro kinsa ang accountable person sa Magsaysay park, I emphasized this with the DCPO (Davao City Police Office) kinsa dapat ang mga person nga matawagan, dili lang kay manawag ta bisan kinsa para atleast ma-address dayon (We have tackled the deployment at Magsaysay Park. In the reporting protocols to be imposed, we have clarified who the accountable person at Magsaysay Park will be. I emphasized this with DCPO to name a person that can be called, not just anyone to address issues)," Sumagaysay said.

He also added that command and control and accountable persons on the part of the security sector are very important.

"Hopefully sa second meeting nato plastado na siya kay kasi nag-expect mi og influx kay just imagine ang isa ka kandidato authorized siya magbitbit og tulo but unlimited ang iyahang supporters (Hopefully by the second meeting all will be in place because we expect an influx of people because while each candidate is authorized to bring three, the number of supporters is unlimited)," he said.

During the initial meeting, Sumagaysay said that the DCPO said it will deploy 172 personnel but the PSSO is still waiting for the data on the number of personnel to be deployed by other security and safety offices. CIO