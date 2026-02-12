PSSO rolls out security plans for Chinese New Year 2026

THE Davao City Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) will implement a security plan for the city’s celebration of the Chinese New Year 2026.

A total of 341 security personnel will be mobilized to assist in crowd management and maintain peace throughout the celebration.

Ret. PLtCoL Angel B. Sumagaysay, the PSSO head, said that although the celebration is open to the public, discipline and adherence to advisories are still crucial to ensure a smooth and enjoyable celebration.

“Ipadayon lang gyud ang tabang sa katawhan sa security cluster by adapting the culture of security. I-sustain nato kung unsa ang gina-enjoy nato karon. Kung pwede, ato pagyud palabwan para sa atong syudad, para sa general public (Just continue helping the people in the security cluster by adapting the culture of security. Let’s sustain what we are currently enjoying. If possible, let’s expand this culture for our city, for the general public),” he told Madayaw Davao over Davao City Disaster Radio on Feb. 9, 2026.

To accommodate the event preparations and activities, partial and full road closures along Bucana bridge from Tulip to Roxas Rotonda will be implemented from February 14 to 17, 2026.

On February 16, a full road closure will be enforced from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. however, roads will remain regulated and passable in the morning.

“By 2 p.m., naa nata’y full road closure until 9 p.m. So buot pasabot ana wala na gyud muagi dinha nga sakyanan going in and out. But sa buntag, regulated pa gihapon, pwede pa sya magamit (By 2 p.m., we will have a full road closure until 9 p.m. So that means no vehicles will be allowed to pass through the event, going in and out. But in the morning, it is still regulated and can still be used),” he said.

Sumagaysay also confirmed that no fireworks display will be staged, in line with City Ordinance 060-02, also known as the Firecracker Ban.

The Chinese New Year celebration will be held at the Davao River Bucana Bridge, where the official lighting ceremony is scheduled at 6 p.m. on February 16, 2026.

The PSSO urged Dabawenyos to cooperate with security personnel and traffic enforcers during the festivities. CIO