PSSO to deploy 8,500 for 89th Araw ng Dabaw

THE Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) said it will deploy 8,500 integrated safety and security personnel to ensure the smooth and safe celebration of the 89th Araw ng Dabaw.

Claire Antonette Pace of the PSSO said Thursday, February 20, that the personnel include members from the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO), City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), Task Force Davao (TFD), and other agencies.

“We are fully prepared and ready to secure all attendees throughout the month-long celebration of Araw ng Dabaw,” Pace told reporters at Rogen Inn during a press conference.

Pace said safety and security teams have already conducted a series of preparatory meetings, which also cover the upcoming Ironman competition. She added that the latest briefing from the Regional Intelligence Committee shows no identified threat to Davao City. Dedicated personnel will monitor accredited events and venues throughout the celebration.

For context, 8,369 personnel were deployed during last year’s month-long festivities, with an additional 4,000 personnel for the parade.

Meanwhile, the DCPO confirmed it will deploy 4,169 officers during the celebration. Police Capt. Hazel Caballero Tuazon, spokesperson of the DCPO, said the personnel will be stationed along major thoroughfares and at key locations where large crowds are expected.

The DCPO will coordinate closely with other safety and security agencies to maintain peace and order, aiming for a zero-incident record.

The Araw ng Dabaw celebration officially kicks off with Kanta ug Sayaw Dabawenyo on February 28, followed by the Misa Pasasalamat at San Pedro Square and Pasiugdang Pagsaulog at City Hall on March 1.

Major events include the Araw ng Dabaw Trade Fair and Bazaar at Magsaysay Park and the “100 Years of City Hall: Projection Mapping” at City Hall from March 1 to 31. Other highlights are Kundiman at Harana sa Araw ng Dabaw on March 7, 8, 20, 21, and 22; Mutya ng Dabaw 2026 preliminaries at SM City Davao Annex on March 8; and Salida Dabawenyo at the Cinematheque from March 10 to 13.

The conferment of Datu Bago is set for March 18, followed by the Mutya ng Dabaw Grand Coronation on March 20. The month-long celebration will close with Parada Dabawenyo and Konsierto Dabawenyo on March 28. RGP