PSWDO-DavSur extends over P3.26-M aid to nearly 600 individuals in January

THE Provincial Government of Davao del Sur, through the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), has extended ₱3,263,486.40 worth of assistance to 579 clients across the province in January 2026 under its Crisis Intervention Unit (CIU) program.

Data from the PSWDO infographics show that Digos City recorded the highest number of clients served, with 176 individuals receiving ₱1,126,227.50 in assistance. This was followed by Bansalan with 103 clients (₱509,500) and Magsaysay with 71 clients (₱391,500).

Other municipalities also benefitted from the program: Matanao assisted 73 clients (₱387,200); Hagonoy, 62 clients (₱335,500); Sta. Cruz, 31 clients (₱166,500); Sulop, 23 clients (₱105,558); Malalag, 15 clients (₱108,000); Kiblawan, 13 clients (₱62,500); and Padada, 12 clients (₱71,000).

The total assistance reflects the provincial government’s continued commitment to supporting individuals and families facing urgent needs such as medical, burial, food, transportation, and other emergency-related expenses.

In a statement, PSWDO-Davao del Sur highlighted the leadership of Davao del Sur Governor Yvonne R. Cagas in prioritizing responsive social services.

“Tungod sa gugma ug maayong pagserbisyo sa atong gobernadora Governor Yvonne Cagas dinhi sa atong probinsya makita ug mabati sa katawhan ngadto sa syudad ug mga kalungsuran. Pinaagi sa atong buhatan sa Pswdo DavaoSur ang pag tubag sa mga nag unang panginahanglan gihatagan ug dakong prioridad ubos sa programa diha sa Crisis Intervention Unit (Because of the love and good service of our governor, Governor Yvonne Cagas, here in our province, it can be seen and felt by the people in both the city and the municipalities. Through our office, the PSWDO-Davao del Sur, responding to urgent needs has been given high priority under the Crisis Intervention Unit program),” PSWDO-DavSur said in a statement.

The Crisis Intervention Unit is designed to provide immediate relief to individuals and families experiencing crisis situations. Under Republic Act No. 7160, or the Local Government Code of 1991, local government units are mandated to deliver basic services and facilities, including social welfare services. This legal framework ensures that provincial governments allocate resources for programs that directly address the needs of vulnerable sectors.

Moreover, Republic Act No. 10821, or the Children’s Emergency Relief and Protection Act, underscores the responsibility of government agencies to prioritize assistance for individuals and families affected by emergencies and disasters. Adequate funding for social welfare offices such as the PSWDO ensures that timely, life-saving interventions can be delivered when constituents need them most.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) also emphasizes that crisis intervention programs are essential components of social protection, aimed at mitigating the impact of unforeseen events on low-income and vulnerable populations.

Sustained financial support allows provincial offices to respond swiftly to medical emergencies, displacement, and other urgent concerns without delay.

For Davao del Sur, the January 2026 figures demonstrate how localized funding translates into tangible assistance across cities and municipalities. With 579 clients served in just one month, the PSWDO’s efforts reflect not only compliance with national mandates but also a proactive approach to social welfare governance.