Public cautioned against shellfish contamination

The CVO stressed that these mussels are unsafe for consumption and assured the public that they are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (Bfar).

Bfar-Davao’s latest Shellfish Bulletin No. 22, Series of 2024, issued on August 30, 2024, reported that shellfish collected from various areas, including Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur, San Benito in Surigao del Norte, several locations in Samar, Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar, Carigara Bay in Leyte, Tungawan in Zamboanga Sibugay, and Puerto Princesa Bay in Palawan, are still testing positive for PSP or toxic red tide, exceeding regulatory limits.

The CVO advised the public to refrain from harvesting, selling, buying, or consuming shellfish from these areas. However, fish, squid, shrimp, and crab remain safe for consumption if they are fresh, thoroughly washed, and the internal organs, intestines, and gills are removed before cooking. The advisory also noted that Cancabato Bay in Tacloban City, Leyte, and Villareal Bay in Samar are now free of toxic red tide.

According to the National Institute of Health, PSP is a foodborne illness after consuming shellfish contaminated with saxitoxin.

Bfar-Davao recommended that anyone who has ingested shellfish contaminated with PSP should induce vomiting immediately and seek medical attention at the nearest hospital. They cautioned that cooking or using vinegar does not eliminate the toxin and may actually intensify its effects due to the acidity.

Symptoms of PSP include facial numbness, vomiting, paralysis of the hands and legs, a sensation of floating, and difficulty speaking and swallowing. These symptoms typically appear within 12 hours of consuming contaminated shellfish. The office warned that paralysis caused by PSP, especially in the lungs, can be fatal. RGP