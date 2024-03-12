Public cautioned vs high heat index, scattered rains

AMID the many activities for the Araw ng Dabaw, participants in the festivities are advised to take precautions against the extreme heat brought about by the El Niño season.

Citing a Pagasa El Niño Advisory saying the dry season is expected to last until May this year, City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) Chief Alfredo Baloran reminded Dabawenyos and tourists alike to take necessary precautions against the heat and to use sun protection when going outdoors.

“As we experienced during daytime, taas kaayo ang atong heat index so init gyud siya. Mao na atong ginahatag na mga advisory sa atong mga kaigsoonan especially karon kay naa tay activities for the Araw ng Dabaw (Our heat index is very high it is very hot. That is the advisory for the public especially since we have activities for the Araw ng Dabaw),” Baloran said in an interview with the City Information Office on Monday,

“Always be hydrated ang atong mga kaigsoonon especially the players nga ang events are directly under the heat of the sun— kaning naa sa field (Everyone must always stay hydrated, especially the ones participating in events that are directly under the heat of the sun- those in the field),” he said.

Participants and merrymakers are advised to limit sun exposure to avoid sunburn, hives, and to prevent even more serious health risks such as heatstroke and skin cancer.

CDRRMO-911 responders, he added, have been deployed to key areas of the festivities to respond to emergencies caused by the extreme heat. Baloran said foot medics, ambulances, and BDRRMC personnel trained to respond to medical emergencies are never far from areas of convergence for Araw ng Dabaw.

“Naa diha ang atoang mga medical team. Atong gina-deploy especially sa mga events directly exposed sa adlaw og kadtong mga events pud na nay physical contact (Our medical teams are there. We deployed them especially to events directly exposed to the sun and to events that require physical contact),” Baloran said.

Apart from this, the CDRRMO also advised the public to take extra measures for the weather as rain showers have also been experienced amid the extreme heat.

“Ang atong pahimangno is init during the daytime but in the afternoon naay scattered rain showers and localized thunderstorms … Slowly, nagasulod na pud ang La Niña so we are preparing (Our reminder is that it is hot during the daytime and in the afternoon there are scattered rain showers and localized thunderstorms … Slowly the La Niña is coming so we are also preparing [for that]),” Baloran added.

DOST-Pagasa earlier this year issued an advisory predicting the end of the dry season and the start of La Niña in April.