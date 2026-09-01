Public trust in Davao police remains high at 89%: PRO-Davao

THE Davao Region continues to post high levels of public confidence in safety, security and law enforcement, according to the latest assessment cited by the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao).

PRO-Davao said early this week that the region recorded overall public confidence ratings ranging from 86.5 percent to 89 percent across the evaluated indicators, reflecting what the police described as continued community trust and cooperation.

The assessment showed particularly high ratings in Davao Occidental, Davao Oriental and Davao del Sur, where scores reached between 92 percent and 98 percent in indicators covering safety, security, trust and respect for the police.

Meanwhile, Davao City, Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro registered improvements in the second quarter, contributing to the region’s generally strong public confidence ratings.

Despite the positive assessment, PRO-Davao said it continues to monitor emerging security concerns and crime trends across the region.

The regional crime rate slightly increased from 6.38 to 6.43 per 100,000 population, prompting police units to sustain intelligence-driven operations, police visibility and coordination with local government units, partner agencies and communities.

PRO-Davao said its peace and order efforts include maintaining a visible police presence, responding to community concerns and strengthening preventive measures in areas experiencing population growth, expanding commercial activity and developing economic corridors.

The regional police office also emphasized the importance of public participation in maintaining peace and security, encouraging residents and other stakeholders to report suspicious activities and coordinate with authorities when assistance is needed.

It likewise continues to promote police hotlines and other communication channels to make law enforcement services more accessible to the public.

PRO-Davao Regional Director PBGen Leon Victor Z. Rosete said public trust remains an important measure of the police organization’s performance.

“Peace and security are a shared responsibility. We can do our part as police officers, but we also need the cooperation and trust of our communities. When people feel safe, they have greater confidence to work, do business, send their children to school, and go about their daily lives,” Rosete said.

Rosete said PRO-Davao would continue improving its operations while ensuring that police personnel remain professional, responsive and approachable.

The regional police office said its efforts are aligned with the direction of Chief PNP PGen Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., under the thrust, “Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat at Nararamdaman.”

PRO-Davao said it will continue working with communities and partner agencies to sustain peace and security throughout the Davao Region. DEF