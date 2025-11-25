Public urged: Seek doctor’s advice for skin problems

THE Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) Department of Dermatology has advised the public to avoid using over-the-counter and herbal medicines to treat skin problems.

Dr. Maria Inez Benedicto, a resident at the SPMC Department of Dermatology, said these products are not effective in treating skin lesions, and doctors are often uncertain about their actual contents.

“When patients come to the clinic, worst na po yung skin lesions, so my advice for everyone is to seek consultations from professionals, most especially dermatologists, because these are the people who know how to diagnose and how to treat,” she said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday morning, November 24, 2025, at SM City Davao.

She added that common cases handled by their department include skin lesions, scabies, fungal and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases, and skin cancer.

Patients seeking help

Benedicto said they attend to around 100 to 200 patients a year. However, she clarified that she could not directly attribute the increase in patient numbers to a rise in cases, noting that it may be due to higher public awareness.

She encouraged the public to consult a dermatologist immediately if they notice new moles with discoloration or changes in shape, signs of bleeding or discharge, or any wounds that do not heal.

Proper skin care

Benedicto urged the public to regularly check their bodies for lumps or wounds that are not healing, as well as rashes that are spreading or showing discoloration, and to seek medical consultation if they observe these symptoms. She added that SPMC’s outpatient department offers free healthcare services for such concerns.

She advised the public to practice effective sun protection since UV exposure is a major risk factor for skin cancer. She emphasized the importance of using sunscreen with SPF 30 and above, applying it 30 minutes before going outdoors, and reapplying it every two hours.

Benedicto also addressed common misconceptions, such as the belief that sunscreen is unnecessary on cloudy days. She explained that UV rays can still penetrate clouds and can be reflected by walls and concrete surfaces, making daily sunscreen use essential.

She also recommended proper protective clothing, especially for people working outdoors such as farmers, traffic enforcers, and construction workers. She advised them to wear long sleeves and long pants. RGP