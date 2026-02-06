Public urged to file cases vs thieves, shoplifters, snatchers

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) is stepping up its monitoring and enforcement against theft, as it emerges as the most frequently recorded crime in January 2026.

DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Caballero Tuazon said during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps on February 4 that meetings with mall managers and security personnel have led to a stronger push to prosecute thieves and shoplifters.

“File-an jud og kaso ang mga tao nga involve sa shoplifting,” Tuazon said.

Following the city police director’s stricter approach to filing cases involving shoplifting, whether first-time offenders or repeat suspects who have just posted bail, the number of recorded theft cases in January increased compared with other crime-related records.

While this shows an increase in crime statistics, authorities emphasize that it is the result of stronger enforcement and accountability measures rather than a sudden rise in criminal activity.

Although authorities have patrolled around the area of Davao, shoplifting still remains a persistent issue in malls, because the vast spaces make it difficult for police officers to monitor every corner. In response, security guards are now urged to be more vigilant, identify repeat offenders, and ensure that even minor thefts are reported and prosecuted.

Tuazon added that theft cases are bailable, which is a challenge to the increasing crime statistics, as this allows offenders to secure temporary freedom after charges are filed. This often results in repeat offenses.

Profiling of offenders revealed that shoplifters are residents of Davao City and also those from outside the city, with some repeat offenders already identified through collected photographs and records.

“Naay taga- Davao City, naa puy outside Davao City. Pa balik-balik na,” the official said, pertaining to the suspects' residency involved in theft-related crimes.

While shoplifting remains the most monitored crime in Davao City, authorities have also noted recent incidents of snatching. DCPO confirmed that one suspect apprehended in a recent case was not from Davao City.

Tuazon explained that while some stolen items have been recovered during the incident, she added that without blotter entries, police cannot prioritize patrols or investigations.

She urged victims to immediately report incidents to the nearest police station to ensure proper investigation and patrol adjustments.

The challenge lies in ensuring that incidents are properly documented. For some reasons, many cases circulate as word-of-mouth reports and are not formally recorded. While police visibility has also been recalibrated in areas prone to theft and snatching, accurate records remain essential.

The DCPO reiterated that community cooperation is vital. By filing reports, residents help police identify crime hotspots, adjust patrol schedules, most especially at night, to prevent theft and repeat offenses. MARJORIE BUCOG, DNSC INTERN