Public urged vs spreading ‘speculatory’ statements on NCCC VP mall fire

NCCC Management encouraged the public to refrain from spreading “unwarranted or non-factual” statements following a fire incident that occurred at the rooftop of NCCC Mall Victoria Plaza in Davao City.

“We respectfully ask the public to refrain from spreading unwarranted or non-factual statements regarding the incident, including speculation circulating online,” said in a statement on March 14, 2026.

The management said that the cause of the incident is still being assessed by authorities.

They further encouraged the public to allow the appropriate authorities to complete their investigation and to rely on verified information. The company said that they are cooperating with authorities and will provide updates as soon as the details are available.

NCCC said that they are thankful to the Bureau of Fire Protection, emergency responders, and all the personnel who responded immediately to contain the fire and ensure the safety of the surrounding community.

A fire incident occurred at the rooftop of NCCC Mall Victoria Plaza on Saturday evening, March 14, 2026. In a Facebook post, the Metro Davao United Fire and Rescue Inc. said that rubbish at the rooftop area of the mall was on fire, but it was immediately and fully extinguished.

To recall, NCCC Mall Victoria Plaza officially ceased operations after more than three decades on December 31, 2025.

The mall’s closure was marked by a farewell walk and tour on December 30, 2025, organized by renowned photographer Jojie Alcantara in partnership with NCCC. The event honored Davao’s pioneer street photographers, affectionately called the original “street pitikeros,” who documented city life since the 1960s and 1970s.

The mall was inaugurated and blessed on March 16, 1993, and was managed by Davao Sunrise Investment & Development Corporation.

Victoria Plaza’s trajectory shifted in 2019 when the NCCC Group of Companies acquired it. Redevelopment plans were announced but were delayed over the following years due to several factors, including the breakdown of its air conditioning system and the pandemic in 2020.

Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC) is now set to take over the 9.6-hectare property in 2026, signaling a new chapter for the site. RGP