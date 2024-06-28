Public urges to visit Duaw Davao’s art exhibit

THE Davao City Tourism Operations Office invites the public to the newest event in the first-ever festival celebrated in Davao City.

The Duaw Davao’s Tourismo Arts and Foodtrucks Bazaar’s art exhibit showcases paintings, sculptures, and mixed media artworks that highlight the magnificent creations of local artists all over the city These diverse artworks, with their unique styles, mediums, and subjects, have inspiring purposes and stories to tell.

The exhibit will be held from June 27 to June 30 at Rizal Park, San Pedro Street. There will be 110 paintings but only 96 are confirmed, and 14 are diverse art clubs. The event will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Genevieve Dago-oc and Niño Acero, the artists of the art piece "Our Colors,” will join the exhibit with a good cause as they had collaborated with the Group Pasukadoy, whose beneficiaries are mainly children from isolated areas.

The funds they will collect from their interactive workshops during the exhibit will be used to buy art supplies and materials that the children can use.

Another artist, Joy Sabitsana, shared her book titled “Fragments of Survival,” which is about her collective memories of struggles and miracles, talking about how Jesus' miracles happen in modern times. A very heartwarming story from her own experiences, as she was a brain stroke survivor.

Her painting differs from the others as she used it to express her emotions.

Bong Espinosa explained her artworks as a style that utilizes a 3D effect, hence being able to see the full colors by having a unique approach through mixing mediums.

Lito Pepito is another local artist who entails Soft Pastel medium. He said it is important to establish a concrete medium for an art piece. In today’s time, Soft Pastel isn’t commonly used, and this is what inspired Pepito to have his own Pastel Sessions for free.

Duaw Davao Festival’s art exhibit opens the opportunity to know our local artists who need more recognition. Stracey Ferolin, AdDU Intern