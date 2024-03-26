Public utility trike operators urged to renew franchise, warned vs overpricing

THE Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) conducted a dialogue with the different Tricycle Operators and Drivers’ Associations (Todas) of Toril District to remind drivers of the provisions of the Traffic Code of the City.

Chona Advincula, Head of the CTTMO’s Motorized Vehicle Franchise and Regulatory Division (MVFRD), said in an interview with the City Information Office that PCol. Dionisio Abude (Ret.), Officer-in-Charge of the CTTMO, called for a dialogue with the different Todas in Toril to remind them of the existing traffic rules and regulations in the city.

The discussion highlighted the importance of Motorized Tricycle for Hire (MTH) franchise registration, and the prohibition on overpriced fares.

“Isa sa mga concern is katong overpricing sa pamasahe, kana siya gyud ang number one, ug kaning colorum operation (One of our concerns is the overpricing of fare, which is also our primary concern; and colorum operations),” Advincula said.

According to the CTTMO, more or less 50 officers from the different Todas in Toril were present during the dialogue.

As of February 2024, based on the data from the CTTMO, there are a total of 884 valid MTH in the city.

Meanwhile, Abude said that the dialogue also intends to remind and urge drivers and operators to have their PUV IDs displayed inside their units, as well as to ensure the safety of their passengers by having closed body MTH rather than the payong-payong type.

“Kay dugay naman ni atoang Traffic Code, 2012 pa ni, gimandoan man gyud nga dapat ikuan nimo na six months imong ihaom didto sa gimando nga closed body ka dili tung payong-payong. Nganong gi-require man gyud nga closed body? Diba makita nato kung duna’y mga collision, naa’y mga bangga malagpot ang pasahero tungod kay dili siya closed (We started implementing our Traffic Code in 2012, and it was mandated under the code that MTH units should be closed body. It is necessary for tricycles to have closed body to ensure the safety of passengers in the event of a collision or accident),” he said.

Abude also said that there is a need to regulate the number of units in every route to avoid conflict.

Dabawenyo tricycle operators and drivers were also urged again to renew their franchise, and abide by the city’s traffic rules and regulations. Operators who wish to have their units registered are instructed to head over to the CTTMO to ask for requirements.

According to Advincula, the total expenses that drivers or operators need to pay during the annual registration or renewal is P3,020, which already covers their registration with the city government, documentation, and insurance.

The CTTMO, through the MVFRD, is set on identifying more areas to conduct similar dialogues pertaining to MTH franchise and other provisions under the Traffic Code.

The CTTMO is also reminding the public that violators of the Traffic Code will be fined P1,000 for the first offense, and/or suspension or cancellation of franchise; for second offense, a fine of P2,000 will be imposed; while a fine of P4,000 will be imposed for subsequent violations.

Dabawenyos are also urged to file their complaints by calling the CTTMO or sending anonymous letters. The CTTMO assured the public that it acts on every report or complaint sent to its office within 72 hours. CIO