Public warned vs spreading false info

The office categorically refuted these claims, emphasizing that no technology currently exists for accurately predicting earthquakes.

“The Office of Civil Defense 11 encourages everyone to refrain from spreading false information regarding earthquakes and other hazards. We reiterate that there remains no technology that can accurately predict when and where an earthquake will strike,” OCD-RDRRMC-Davao posted on Monday, December 4.

The office urged the public to rely on and share information only from credible sources, such as the social media pages and websites of national government agencies like the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology-Department of Science and Technology (Phivolcs-DOST) and the Office of Civil Defense-Davao Region (OCD-Davao) for the latest updates.

OCD-RDRRMC-Davao encourages individuals to prepare their "Go Bag" or disaster survival kits and familiarize themselves with designated evacuation routes before an earthquake occurs.

During an earthquake, they advise following the "Duck, Cover, and Hold" protocol and seeking a safe place immediately once the shaking stops. RGP