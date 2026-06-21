PUJ driver in viral post apologizes, woman withdraws plan to file complaint

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has reminded the public to observe proper conduct and respect personal boundaries following a viral incident involving alleged sexual harassment inside a public utility jeepney.

The advisory comes after a woman reported that a jeepney driver allegedly asked intrusive personal questions and later touched a tattoo on her left thigh while she was riding along Roxas Street on June 13. The incident, which was shared on social media, quickly gained public attention and prompted an investigation by authorities.

According to the DCPO on June 20, 2026, the driver voluntarily appeared before the Buhangin Police Station on June 19 to explain his side regarding the allegations circulating online.

During the investigation, the respondent admitted his misconduct and personally apologized to the complainant. The woman accepted the apology and subsequently expressed that she would no longer pursue a formal complaint.

Despite the settlement, police referred her to the Southern Philippines Medical Center–Women and Child Protection Unit for psychological assessment and support services.

The DCPO said the incident serves as a reminder that actions which make others feel uncomfortable, intimidated, or violated may constitute gender-based sexual harassment under Republic Act No. 11313, or the Safe Spaces Act, commonly known as the “Bawal Bastos Law.”

“Gender-based sexual harassment, in any form, is a punishable offense and respect for the dignity, safety, and personal boundaries of others must always be upheld,” the DCPO said in a statement.

Police stressed that the law covers a wide range of prohibited acts, including catcalling, unwelcome advances, intrusive personal questions, inappropriate remarks, lewd gestures, and unwanted physical contact in public spaces, public transportation, workplaces, schools, and online platforms.

While the complainant chose not to file a case, authorities emphasized that such behavior should not be normalized or tolerated. The DCPO reiterated that individuals found violating the Safe Spaces Act may face legal consequences.

The police office also encouraged victims and witnesses of harassment to report incidents through the nearest police station or the Women and Children Protection Desk, assuring the public that complaints will be handled with confidentiality and professionalism.

As part of its efforts to maintain public safety, the DCPO said it will continue strengthening awareness campaigns and coordination with partner agencies to combat gender-based sexual harassment and promote a culture of respect and accountability across Davao City. DEF