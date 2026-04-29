PUJ drivers cash aid distribution starts

THE distribution of Cash Relief Assistance (CRA) by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), in coordination with the DOTr-LTFRB and the Davao City Government, began on Tuesday, April 28, at the Agdao Public Market in Davao City.

The payout will run until April 30 and resume from May 5 to 7, targeting a total of 6,329 public utility jeepney (PUJ) drivers in Davao City.

DSWD aims to assist at least 1,000 drivers per day, with 500 beneficiaries scheduled in the morning and another 500 in the afternoon.

The initiative is being implemented in response to fuel challenges the Philippines is currently facing due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has driven fuel prices up and increased financial strain on transport workers.

One of the beneficiaries, Danilo Ba, a 56-year veteran PUJ driver who drives a Toril route jeepney, expressed his gratitude for the assistance.

“Nagpasalamat gihapon mi nga gitagaan mi ani og ayuda (We are still thankful that we were given this assistance),” he said.

He shared that the ₱5,000 cash aid could cover around three days of fuel expenses, noting that rising fuel prices remain their biggest challenge.

“Pwerteng lisora gyud, ang krudo pwerteng mahala gyud (It’s really very difficult, and fuel is really very expensive),” he added.

The driver also said that the assistance will be used to pay off debts, reflecting the ongoing financial difficulties faced by many in the transport sector.

Despite the challenges, he extended his thanks to the government for the support provided.

“Daghang salamat sa DSWD nga gitagaan mi og cash assistance (Many thanks to the DSWD for giving us cash assistance),” he said, expressing his gratitude as he and fellow drivers continue to face the burden of high fuel prices and limited daily earnings. RICARDO BASTASA/ DNSC, SUNSTAR INTERN