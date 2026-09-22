PUJ drivers undergo Davao Bus Project training

MORE than 40 public utility jeepney (PUJ) drivers and operators joined the 81st batch of Social Preparation Training under the Davao Bus Project on Sept. 16-17, 2026, preparing for livelihood changes as the city transitions to a modern bus system.

Held at the Grand Menseng Hotel, the two-day training covered personality development, financial literacy, and employment opportunities for transport workers affected by the project.

For PUJ driver Garry James Junaco, the training offered a clearer view of opportunities ahead.

“Daghan kaayong nakat-unan sukad nga nag-anhi ko gahapon og karon bahin sa posisyon sa bus ug sa dalan. Daku kaayong tabang kini sa amoa, lalo na sa akoa kay bata pa ko, naa pa’y oportunidad nga makadrive sa bus (I learned a lot during the two-day training, especially about how buses operate on the road. It’s a big help to us, especially for someone like me who is still young and may have an opportunity to drive a bus),” said Junaco, who has driven the El Rio route for seven years.

The training targeted PUJ drivers, operators, and other transport workers directly affected by the project.

Davao Bus Project Office Supervising Project Development Officer Arjay Abat said the city designed the program to help affected workers understand the project and prepare for the changes it may bring.

“Ang kining programa sa LGU kabahin sa Davao Bus Project or DPTMP is syempre para sa atong mga affected na mga individual, particularly sa jeepney sector. Kinahanglan nila na makaundrego og training sama anang mga personality development, at the same time naa poy financial literacy ug ang pinaka-importante gyud ang update kabahin sa proyekto (This city government program under the Davao Bus Project or DPTMP is for people affected by the project, particularly those in the jeepney sector. They need training in personality development and financial literacy, as well as regular updates about the project),” Abat said.

Abat said participants were initially hesitant when the training was introduced, but their engagement has grown with each batch. Drivers now actively participate in the sessions and welcome updates about the project, he said.

To help offset income lost during the two-day training, participants received free meals and a ₱700 daily training allowance, or ₱1,400 each upon completion.

The Social Preparation Training is a mandatory component of the Davao Bus Project’s Social Development Program. Affected transport workers must complete the training to qualify for financial and nonfinancial assistance from the city government as the project moves toward implementation. CIO