PUJ route to DFTC extended for farmers and consumers

AN OFFICIAL from the Davao Food Terminal Complex (DFTC) announced that they have successfully extended the jeepney route to improve accessibility for farmers and consumers to reach the terminal.

Josephine Martin, officer-in-charge of DFTC, shared during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday morning, May 9, 2024, at the City Mayor’s Office that their request to extend the jeepney route to DFTC in Barangay Daliao, Toril District, Davao City, has been approved by the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board-Davao Region (LTFRB-Davao) and the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO).

“It is just that karon medyo minimal pa lang ang naga-adto kay wala pa kaayo mga drivers naga-agi but we have requested next year nga i-enforce ang mga drivers nato nga muagi para dili kaayo gasto sa public (The number of jeepneys currently servicing the DFTC is still minimal, as not many drivers are passing through. However, we have requested for next year that our drivers be strongly encouraged to include this route, to reduce public transportation costs),” she said.

Martin underscored the challenge of attracting consumers who prefer existing facilities but emphasized ongoing efforts to enhance the establishment. Currently, DFTC offers cold storage facilities and various machinery donated by the Department of Science and Technology (Dost).

The DFTC is awaiting approval for operating its cold storage and setting its rates. Martin noted that several businesses have expressed interest in utilizing the cold storage services.

The DOST-provided machinery, including a vegetable washer, continuous band sealer, twist sealing machine, tray lidding machine, and encoding machine, will assist farmers in improving packaging and adding value to their produce.

Furthermore, the DFTC will host a series of events, starting with the “Fruits & Vegetables Trade Fair” on May 13, followed by a Durian Coded Farm Stakeholders Meeting on May 14, a Packaging and Labeling of Fruits and Vegetables Seminar on May 15, an Agribusiness Forum on May 16, and a Food Safety Seminar on May 17, along with a Fruit and Vegetable Processing Demonstration. RGP