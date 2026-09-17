PUJ workers urged to join DPTMP training

THE Davao City government is urging remaining public utility jeepney (PUJ) drivers, operators, and allied transport workers to register for mandatory social preparation training ahead of the full implementation of the Davao Public Transport Modernization Project (DPTMP).

In an interview with Davao City Disaster Radio on Sept. 14, Joshua Matti, licensed senior social work associate III and Social Development Program (SDP) coordinator for Davao Bus, said transport workers must complete the training to qualify for government assistance as traditional jeepneys are phased out.

“Gipadayon gihapon ang atong social preparation training alang sa mga PUJ driver, PUJ operator, and also katong allied worker,” Matti said. (Our social preparation training continues for PUJ drivers, PUJ operators, and allied workers.)

The city provides participants with meals and financial assistance during the two-day training to help offset income lost while they attend.

“Naa man pod silay madawat ani nga mga certificate of completion, tapos mahatagan pod silag 700 a day,” Matti said. (They will receive a certificate of completion and P700 a day.)

The training prepares workers for opportunities beyond traditional jeepney operations. It covers local ordinances, including the Anti-Bastos Law and anti-discrimination policies, and serves as an entry point to career and welfare assistance.

Participants will receive priority for employment as modern bus drivers under the new transport system. Those who choose not to drive may access alternative assistance packages.

Since 2024, 6,239 participants in 81 batches have completed the training, according to city records.

The city has identified 6,460 drivers, 2,292 operators and 50 allied workers as qualified under the SDP.

With training sessions scheduled once a month through December 2026, Matti urged those who have not yet participated to register soon.

“Sa tanang wala pa kabalo or wala pa nakaapil aning social preparation training, maghangyo ko na kung pwede mutawag mo or muadto mo sa among opisina,” Matti said. (To everyone who does not know about or has not participated in the social preparation training, I ask you to call or visit our office.)

Drivers, operators, and transport cooperative workers may register in person at the SDP office inside the Durian Dome at People’s Park, open Monday through Thursday.

Drivers must bring a valid driver’s license, CTTMO ID, and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) credentials. Operators must present their franchise and vehicle registration documents. GRS