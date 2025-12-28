Pulong: All Davao City projects from 2020-2022 completed, certified

FOLLOWING renewed scrutiny over flood control spending, Davao City First District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Z. Duterte, on Friday, December 26, 2025, reiterated his assurance to the public that all Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) projects implemented in the city from 2020 to 2022 were properly executed, completed, and officially certified by the agency.

In a statement, Duterte highlighted that transparency measures had already been implemented, including the public release of a consolidated list of DPWH projects in Davao City totaling around P49 billion for the three-year period.

“These projects were implemented, constructed, and officially certified as completed by the DPWH,” Duterte said, adding that the records are supported by completion reports and official agency certifications.

The clarification comes amid circulating media reports citing alleged “leaked” budget documents linking certain legislators and officials to DPWH project requests during previous budget cycles.

Duterte challenged media organizations to move beyond recycled allegations and focus instead on how appropriated funds were translated into actual projects on the ground, particularly in relation to ongoing debates over flood control spending.

“If the media truly intends to uncover the truth behind the flood control project anomalies, it should stop chasing recycled allegations and instead scrutinize where the trillions of pesos in flood control funds actually went,” Duterte said, pointing to areas under the Marcoses and the Romualdez.

He emphasized that accountability should be measured through verifiable outcomes rather than lists of proposed projects. “Facts, certifications, and completed projects speak louder than leaked lists and selective narratives,” he added.

Flood control projects in Davao City and nationwide have drawn increased attention following reports of massive budget allocations, raising questions about project quality, implementation, and the presence of certain line items. Duterte maintained that for Davao City, official records clearly show that projects funded between 2020 and 2022 were implemented and completed.

He also noted that lawmakers do not directly execute infrastructure projects, which fall under the responsibility of the DPWH, and that all projects are subject to audits by the Commission on Audit (COA). Duterte reaffirmed that official DPWH documentation remains available for verification and that transparency efforts will continue.

“AYAW NAMO UG TANAW UG LAYO MGA TAGA LUZON NGA MEDIA KAY NAA RA SA TUGKARAN NINYO ANG KORUPSYON!” he added.

The controversy began when ACT Teachers Party-list Representative Antonio Tinio raised concerns in 2025 over dozens of flood control projects in Davao City’s First District, citing potential overlaps, vague scopes of work, and possible duplication among approximately 80 contracts.

DPWH records show that between P49 billion and P51 billion in infrastructure funds were allocated to the district from 2020 to 2022, with around P8 billion earmarked for flood control projects and the rest for roads, bridges, and other public works.

Duterte earlier said he welcomes any investigation by the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) into flood control projects implemented in his district, stressing that he has nothing to hide.

“First of all, I welcome the investigation. We are not concealing anything, we are not running away, and we have nothing to fear. If the ICI conducts an investigation, that is very much welcome,” Duterte said in a statement.

Duterte also said he sought to correct what he described as “misinformation” being circulated by Tinio, clarifying that while he assumed office as congressman in 2019, he did not personally design, award, or implement all flood control projects during the period in question.

He emphasized that the DPWH is the implementing agency responsible for project bidding, execution, and oversight, and questioned why he and Davao City were being singled out.

Currently, the issue has drawn wider attention, prompting calls for closer review of flood control spending across the country, including possible congressional inquiries and assessments by independent bodies. Although no definitive conclusions have been reached, the controversy has sparked a broader conversation on transparency, accountability, and how infrastructure funds are managed both in Davao City and nationwide. DEF