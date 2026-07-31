Pulong backs DPWH flood plan, seeks action

FOLLOWING the visit of Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon to Davao City, First District Rep. Paolo "Pulong" Duterte welcomed the Cabinet official's commitment to include the long-awaited Davao City Flood Masterplan in the proposed 2027 national budget but stressed that Dabawenyos expect concrete action rather than another unfulfilled promise.

In a statement released after Dizon's visit, Duterte expressed appreciation for the DPWH chief's assurance that funding for the city's comprehensive flood mitigation program would be proposed in next year's national spending plan.

"First of all, I would like to thank DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon for his commitment to include the Davao City Flood Masterplan in the proposed 2027 national budget," Duterte said.

He said the project would bring long-term benefits not only to present-day residents but also to future generations who have repeatedly endured flooding during periods of heavy rainfall.

However, Duterte tempered his optimism by noting that many infrastructure commitments made by previous national administrations have yet to materialize, making it difficult for residents to immediately place their confidence in new government pledges.

"Kung matuman ni, maayo kaayo. Dili lang para sa Dabawenyo, kundi para sa umaabot nga mga henerasyon nga dili na kinahanglan manglangoy kada kusog ang ulan," he said.

The congressman added that Dabawenyos have grown wary of announcements that receive significant publicity but fail to progress beyond the planning stage.

He urged the DPWH to ensure that the commitment would not end as another public declaration without actual implementation, emphasizing that the city's residents would closely monitor the government's next steps.

Duterte also reminded Dizon of another commitment raised during the secretary's visit — the proposal to raise the Talomo River dike by two meters as part of measures to strengthen flood protection in vulnerable communities.

He said the people of Davao would closely track the progress of both projects, stressing that accountability should accompany every government commitment.

"Kay ang gusto ra man sa mga Dabawenyo simple ra kaayo. Dili mi mangayo ug imposible. Dili mi nangayo ug magic.

"Ang among gipangayo mao ang inyong gisaad. Kung naa nay budget, ipagawas. Kung naa nay plano, sugdi. Kung naa nay commitment, tumanon."

Duterte underscored that while press briefings and project announcements are welcome, they do not prevent floodwaters from inundating communities.

"Kay sa Davao, ang baha dili madala ug press conference. Ug ang saad dili makapugong sa tubig. Trabaho ra gyud," he said.

The lawmaker reiterated his appreciation to the DPWH chief, expressing hope that the commitments made during the visit would finally translate into completed infrastructure projects that would address Davao City's recurring flooding problems.

Dizon visited Davao City earlier this week to inspect flood-prone areas and discuss priority flood control interventions with local officials following widespread flooding triggered by recent heavy rains. During the visit, he committed to pushing for the inclusion of the Davao City Flood Masterplan in the proposed 2027 National Expenditure Program, while the DPWH also announced plans to fast-track several flood mitigation projects, including the proposed raising of sections of the Talomo River dike.

The flood masterplan is envisioned as a long-term engineering solution integrating drainage improvements, river rehabilitation, pumping stations, and other structural measures to reduce flooding in highly urbanized areas of the city once funding is approved by Congress. DEF