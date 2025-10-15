Pulong blasts idea of Romualdez as 'state witness' in flood control anomalies

DAVAO City Rep. Paolo Duterte on Monday, October 14, criticized reports suggesting that Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez may be considered a state witness in the ongoing investigation into alleged corruption in flood control projects.

In an official statement, Duterte said: “So, mao na ni karon — ‘State witness’ kuno si Congressman Martin Romualdez? Biggest joke of the century. Giunsa na ni? Ilaglag nimo ang Presidente, pamangkin nimo, ug mga tuta nimo mismo? Or mag-imbento na pud mo ug storya para ma-lihis ang storya sa inyu ug kamo maluwas… Murag teleserye nga comedy.”

(So, this is it now — Congressman Martin Romualdez is supposedly a ‘state witness’? The biggest joke of the century. How will that happen? You’re going to betray the President, your own nephew, and even your own loyal followers? Or are you just going to make up another story again to divert attention from yourselves and save your own skins? It’s like a drama series that turned into a comedy.)

He added:

“You mean to tell the Filipino people that the one sitting at the top of the funding chains — the one whose name is whispered in every DPWH regional office — will suddenly turn state witness? Against who, exactly? Himself?”

Duterte warned that allowing such a move “risks undermining public trust, the credibility of the government, and the conscience of the nation.”

He stressed that the public is not stupid, pointing out the irony of having the alleged mastermind behind the flood control anomaly act as a witness.

“It’s like a crocodile volunteering to testify against other crocodiles — but only after they’ve finished eating off the river,” he said.

Duterte said that if the Department of Justice (DOJ) approves such a proposal, it would only prove that “the country is not just flooded with water, but also with a sinking conscience.”

He added that if the supposed mastermind becomes the witness, then “the witnesses become the suspects, and the people, as always, end up as fools.” Duterte quipped that it might even be better for the government to lend boats instead of pushing its “anti-corruption drive,” saying, “At least through that, people could still wade through the waters.”

He lamented that the Philippines has become the butt of jokes in the international community, not only because of massive and systematic corruption but also because the national government appears to be covering it up.

Duterte also questioned the administration’s sincerity, saying that while it demands answers from Zaldy Co regarding the corruption allegations, no effort has been made to cancel his passport or hold him accountable.

“Is this how the administration thinks of Filipinos—that we’re stupid?” he said. “Is the government not ashamed before our neighbors abroad?”

Duterte warned that “the ship is sinking, and it is sinking fast,” yet those responsible are not being held to account because they remain in power. He urged the administration to act swiftly, saying that otherwise, “there will be nothing left for future generations.”

Earlier, former House Speaker Martin Romualdez appeared before the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) to respond to allegations that he received kickbacks from government flood control projects.

However, on Tuesday, Malacañang said it will be up to the Department of Justice to determine whether Romualdez may qualify as a state witness in the ongoing probe into the multibillion-peso flood control scandal.

When asked whether Romualdez could be granted immunity in exchange for his testimony, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the decision would depend on the value of his disclosures.

“Depende po sa kaniyang magiging salaysay at kung ano po ang kaniyang mailalahad, at depende na rin po iyan sa Department of Justice kung siya ba ay maituturing na isang state witness. Ito naman po ay irerekomenda sa korte,” Castro told reporters in a Palace briefing.

(It depends on his testimony and what he can present, and it will be up to the Department of Justice to determine if he can be considered a state witness. This recommendation will then be submitted to the court.) RGP, with reports from PNA