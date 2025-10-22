Pulong blasts 'ridiculous’ plunder case vs Singson 

DAVAO City First District Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte on Monday, October 20, 2025, called the plunder case filed against former Narvacan, Ilocos Sur Mayor Chavit Singson “ridiculous,” saying it reflects the shrinking space for free speech in the country.

In an October 20 statement, Duterte said it has become “the new normal” for critics of the administration to face legal action.

"The problem now is that those who tell the truth are the ones being targeted. This is no longer democracy, it's beginning to look like a syndicate controlling the people's rights," he said.

Duterte also questioned the administration’s definition of “justice,” challenging President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to act on alleged wrongdoing within his own circle.

He further claimed that the move to charge Singson was influenced by the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), saying not to pretend anymore as it was obvious the CIA is the one running the Philippine government.

Earlier on October 20, the group Warriors Ti Narvacan, Inc., which promotes good governance and accountability, filed a complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman against Singson and 13 others over an alleged overpriced ₱150-million land purchase by the Narvacan local government in 2019.

Singson, known for being outspoken against the Marcos administration, had accused it of mounting a smear campaign and diversionary tactics against him.

In a separate statement, Singson denied the accusations, saying he suffered financial losses instead of gaining from the deal.

“This transaction resulted in a personal loss of approximately P680 million on my part, demonstrating a substantial act of assistance, not an attempt to profit or plunder. My sole intent was to sincerely help our municipality,” he said. RGP