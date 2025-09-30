Pulong claims Trillanes was Marcos’ 'welfare check' agent at ICC

DAVAO City First District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte revealed in a statement that it was former Senator Antonio Trillanes who was allegedly sent by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to conduct a "welfare check" on former President Rodrigo Duterte at the International Criminal Court (ICC) detention facility.

“Baka magkalat ka ng virus mo dyan at di ka pa naman na inject ng anti-rabies shot mo, Oo nga pala strict ang Netherlands siguradong dinaan ka muna sa Quarantine ng mga hayop! Kasama mo rin ba ang TUTA mong si Lascañas?” he said in a statement.

(You might spread your virus around there, and you haven’t even had your anti-rabies shot yet. Oh, right, the Netherlands is strict — you were probably sent to Animal Quarantine first! Did you bring your PUPPY Lascañas with you, too?)

The congressman said Trillanes should not worry, as he would have the same bars to face — he just needs to wait. He added that Trillanes should return to the Philippines and face the cases filed against him.

“Umuwi ka na sa Pinas at harapin niyo na mga kaso niyo mga duwag kasi kayong mga SUNDALONG KANIN (Go back to the Philippines and face your cases you’re all cowards, just RICE SOLDIERS),” he said.

“Sige na, balik ka na at nang maka report ka na sa mga AMO mong BANGAG na mga praning, sayang naman ang flood control funding na binayad sayo (Go on, head back so you can report to your STONED, paranoid MASTERS, the flood control funding they paid you for is just going to waste),” he added.

Cong. Duterte’s statement came after Trillanes posted a photo with a caption on September 27, 2025, outside the ICC detention facility.

“Relax lang po. Nasa loob pa si Duts. Nagha-hanapbuhay lang ang abogado niya (Just relax. Duts is still inside. His lawyer is only earning a living),” he captioned.

Trillanes posed in business attire.

FPPRD unconscious, family not informed

Vice President Sara Duterte revealed that her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, was found unconscious in his room and later subjected to laboratory tests without the knowledge of his family.

“The family was not informed of the ‘accident' and no explanation was given. These alarming developments raise grave concerns about the capacity of the ICC to guarantee the security and safety of FPRRD,” she said in a statement.

Sara condemned the International Criminal Court (ICC) for what she described as the inhumane and unjust detention of the former president.

She also cited the lack of basic medical care, even for minor ailments, and the ICC’s failure to provide a 24-hour caregiver despite his frail health.

“The ICC should act now to rectify this gross injustice and ensure that former President Rodrigo R. Duterte is afforded the proper care and, ultimately, the humanitarian considerations he rightfully deserves,” she said.

Sara warned that the continued detention of the former president, whom she insists poses no flight risk, amounts to cruelty disguised as justice.

Twisted facts

Meanwhile, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro, in a statement on Saturday, September 27, 2025, criticized the “twisted facts” allegedly presented by the camp of former President Rodrigo Duterte, which claimed that the Philippine government had no objection to his request for interim release from the ICC.

"Atty. (Nicholas) Kaufman appears to have mastered the art of twisting some facts. He had done this action before when he asserted that the ICC prosecutor had no objection with former President Duterte's request for an interim release," she said.

She added, "Again, with emphasis, we want to be clear that the Marcos Jr. administration is not privy to and has no hand in former President Duterte's ongoing trial before ICC, particularly his request for interim release."

Fishy consular visit

On September 24, 2025, Cong. Duterte made scathing remarks against President Marcos, saying that he “should have just killed FPRRD” to end his paranoia. He also warned that the public would not stay silent if Marcos continued to allow FPRRD’s detention.

“You will go down as the worst, most corrupt, and most hated president of this country, and we, the people, will make sure that you will answer for that,” Duterte said.

His remarks followed a statement by his sister, Vice President Duterte, who condemned what she described as a deceptive consular visit to their father at the ICC detention unit. She claimed it was a move ordered by President Marcos that endangered the former president’s safety. RGP