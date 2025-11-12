Pulong claps back at Mon Tulfo

DAVAO City First District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte hit back at retired journalist Ramon “Mon” Tulfo’s claim that he, Vice President Sara Duterte, and Chavit Singson were financiers of a destabilization plot.

“The only destabilization happening here is in his grip on reality. As if this bangag administration even needs a coup — it’s already in the final stage of self-destruction,” Rep. Pulong said in a statement on Monday, November 10, 2025.

He then said that Tulfo must have received a huge amount from President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., whom he referred to as “bangag [drug addict]” since, according to him, so many things have been coming out of Tulfo’s mouth.

He added that Tulfo is sucking up to the administration so he would be appointed as special envoy to China. He said that if Tulfo wanted attention, then he already got it; however, he should “try using the truth instead of testosterone.”

Pulong said that Tulfo must be proud of his imagination because it is “the only thing working harder than his sense of journalism.”

He further said that the so-called “list” is Tulfo’s version of insider intelligence and that the only confirmation needed is whether Tulfo knows the difference between fact and fiction.

Pulong added that nobody is interested in Tulfo’s source for the list, a rebuttal statement after Tulfo said he would not reveal it even if “kahit pitpitin ang bayag niya (even if his testicles are crushed).” Pulong added that Tulfo “does not have any balls.”

The congressman also said that Tulfo has built a career only through gossip disguised as courage. However, this time, Tulfo has gone “full fantasy” by name-dropping individuals, inventing plots, and pretending to be part of a spy thriller.

The ‘list’

On the same day, Tulfo revealed a list allegedly containing the names of several prominent political figures supposedly behind efforts to destabilize the current administration.

In a Facebook post, Tulfo claimed that Vice President Sara Duterte, Rep. Paolo Duterte, and Ilocos Sur political leader Luis “Chavit” Singson were among the financiers of the alleged destabilization campaign.

Other names who are in the list are Romeo Poquiz, Orly De Leon, Benjamin Magalong (who he said is still for confirmation), Johnny Macanas, Gerald Bantay, Col Lachica, Col Leonardo, Col Metran, Capt Dado Enriquez, Ferdinand Topacio, Vic Rodriguez, Mike Defensor, Chavit Singson, Rodante Marcoleta, Orlando Olamit, and Alias Monk.

Tulfo, however, did not provide evidence to support his allegations and refused to disclose his source, saying only that he received the information from a “reliable informant.”

No destabilization plot

On October 14, 2025, Vice President Sara Duterte denied allegations that there were plans to destabilize the current administration.

“Yung destabilization, nanggagaling lang naman ‘yan sa administrasyon eh. Wala namang destabilization na nangyayari (That destabilization, that only comes from the administration. There is no destabilization happening),” she said.

The Vice President added that people are simply expressing their sentiments, and that the administration is just insecure or afraid of the strength of the people’s voice.

To recall, rallies have been staged in various parts of the Philippines calling for accountability over anomalous flood control projects involving several politicians and construction firms. RGP