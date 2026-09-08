Pulong dares NBI: ‘It’s your job to find evidence’

DAVAO City First District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte challenged the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to substantiate its flood-control investigation with documentary evidence, saying investigators should determine whether public funds were actually misused instead of focusing solely on contractors who repeatedly secured government projects.

Duterte made the remarks in response to NBI Director Melvin Matibag, amid the bureau’s continuing investigation into alleged irregularities surrounding flood-control projects in the country.

“Mr. Matibag, huwag kang Marites (Mr. Matibag, don’t be a Marites),” Duterte said in his statement on September 7, 2026.

“Kung tungkol sa mga flood control project sa aking distrito ang pinag-uusapan, nasa DPWH ang records, procurement documents, contracts, at iba pang detalye (If we are talking about the flood control projects in my district, the records, procurement documents, contracts, and other details are with the DPWH),” he added.

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is the agency responsible for implementing the projects.

He questioned what he described as the public presentation of information that could already be obtained from the government agency under investigation.

“Hindi kailangang magpakitang-gilas sa media na parang may inilalabas na bagong impormasyon gayong ang mga dokumentong kailangan ninyo ay nasa ahensiyang inyong iniimbestigahan (There is no need to show off in the media as though you are revealing new information when the documents you need are already with the agency you are investigating),” he said.

Duterte acknowledged that allegations involving irregularities in the awarding of flood-control contracts should be investigated. However, he argued that repeatedly winning government contracts should not, by itself, be treated as evidence of an illegal transaction.

“Kung may irregularidad man sa pag-award sa proyekto,dapat lang imbestigahan pero kung dumaan sa tamang proseso, legal ang award, natapos nang maayos ang proyekto, at walang nakurakot na pera ng bayan,di naman siguro illegal kung sa iilang tao lang na-award,” Duterte said.

He urged investigators to examine whether projects involved overpricing, ghost projects, substandard construction, kickbacks, or other forms of corruption that resulted in losses to the government.

“Ang tunay na dapat tutukan ng NBI ay hindi kung sino ang paulit-ulit na nananalo sa kontrata, kundi kung may overpricing, ghost projects, substandard construction, kickback, o anumang pagnanakaw sa kaban ng bayan,” he said.

The remarks come as the NBI continues to investigate alleged anomalies in flood-control projects nationwide, including projects in the Davao Region.

In January, NBI-Davao recommended the filing of charges against a contractor and 12 DPWH officials over an allegedly substandard flood-control project at La Verna Hills Subdivision in Barangay Buhangin, Davao City. The recommendation included possible violations of Republic Act 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The NBI said its investigation found deficiencies in the project and reported that flooding remained a problem in the area despite the implementation of the project. The recommendation was subsequently forwarded for review by the Department of Justice.

The bureau has also investigated flood-control projects in Davao Occidental. In 2025, NBI-Davao said it was examining 13 projects with a combined value exceeding ₱1 billion after the projects were referred for investigation by the Office of the Ombudsman.

The broader national investigation intensified following allegations of widespread anomalies in government flood-control spending, prompting scrutiny of project identification, bidding, implementation, and payment.

Matibag has said the NBI would continue investigating the controversy and has retained a task force handling flood-control cases. He also previously said that allegations involving supposed cash deliveries could not be treated as established facts without independent evidence, corroborating documents and witnesses with personal knowledge.

Duterte said investigators should therefore follow the documentary trail of every project, beginning with its appropriation and procurement and continuing through bidding, contract award, implementation and payment.

“Kung may ebidensiya kayo ng krimen, ilabas ninyo at panagutin ang dapat managot. Pero kung wala, tigilan ang trial by publicity at ang pagpaparinig na parang may hatol na bago pa matapos ang imbestigasyon,” he said.

He also called on the NBI to coordinate directly with the DPWH in examining the records.

“At kung talagang seryoso kayo sa flood control investigation, DPWH ang kausapin ninyo. Nasa kanila ang trail ng bawat proyekto—mula sa appropriation, bidding at award, hanggang implementation at payment,” Duterte said.

He stressed that the investigation should not be turned into a personal dispute.

“Huwag ninyong gawing personal ang imbestigasyon.Trabaho ninyo ang mag-imbestiga. Trabaho ninyong maghanap ng ebidensiya. Hindi ninyo trabaho ang mag-Marites,” the lawmaker stated. DEF