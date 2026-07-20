Pulong Duterte office aids 12,000 patients

THE office of Davao City's First District Rep. Paolo "Pulong" Duterte provided medical assistance to more than 12,000 patients and expanded its relief, education, and community outreach programs during the first six months of 2026.

In its midyear accomplishment report covering Jan. 1 to June 30, the congressional office said it continued to make government services more accessible to indigent families, senior citizens, students, and communities affected by emergencies.

Healthcare remained the office's flagship program through its Patient Assistance Desk at the Southern Philippines Medical Center, which assisted 12,060 hospitalized patients during the reporting period. The beneficiaries included 11,015 regular patients and 1,045 cancer patients who received financial and medical assistance.

The office also continued its Senior Maintenance Program, providing maintenance medicines and healthcare support to 465 senior citizens to help them continue treatment for chronic illnesses.

Beyond healthcare, the office expanded humanitarian efforts for families affected by disasters and economic hardship.

The report said 1,637 residents received medical services during community medical missions, while 1,292 families displaced by fires received emergency relief assistance.

To help address food needs during outreach activities and disaster response, the office distributed 47,625 kilograms of rice, 19,650 food packs, 18,266 meal packs, 9,055 servings of rice porridge, 8,527 bottles of drinking water, 1,850 breakfast meals, and 1,240 water containers.

Families rebuilding after emergencies also received 807 disaster kits, 782 pairs of eyeglasses, and 1,371 malongs and clothing sets.

The congressional office also extended assistance to 19 orphanages and six homes for the aged. It distributed seven live cattle to selected beneficiaries as livelihood support.

In education, Duterte's office continued providing financial assistance to students pursuing higher education. During the first semester, it supported 13 undergraduate students, five law students, and four medical students.

The report also highlighted Duterte's legislative work in the House of Representatives. As of June 30, he had authored 214 bills since taking office in 2022, including 28 measures filed since 2025.

Among the proposed measures are the Comprehensive Child-Minding Facility Network Act, the Bureau of Halal Industry Act, the National Budget Blockchain System Act, the Rights and Privileges of Subsistence Fisherfolk Act, the Tesda Graduate Startup Capital Act, the Overseas Filipino Workers Hospital Act, and a resolution seeking the release of infrastructure accomplishment reports from concerned government agencies.

The congressional office said it plans to strengthen partnerships with national government agencies, local government units, healthcare institutions, and community organizations in the second half of the year to further expand healthcare, education, disaster response, food security, social protection, and legislative services across Davao City's First District. DEF