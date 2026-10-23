Pulong files libel complaint vs GMA, Matibag, Gracioso

DAVAO City First District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte is seeking P20 million in moral and exemplary damages in a libel and cyberlibel complaint he filed against GMA Network executives and news personalities, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag, and former police officer Rodulfo Gracioso Jr.

Duterte personally filed the complaint before the Office of the City Prosecutor at the Hall of Justice on Candelaria Street, Ecoland, Davao City, on Friday morning, October 23, 2026.

His lawyer, Atty. Peter Paul Danao, said the complaint includes P10 million in moral damages and P10 million in exemplary damages.

The complaint stemmed from a pre-recorded report aired by GMA News’ “24 Oras” on September 25, which featured Gracioso’s allegations that he delivered suitcases of cash to members of the Duterte family upon the instructions of former House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.

Duterte has denied receiving cash from Gracioso, while Velasco’s camp has also rejected the allegations.

“Tungod sa ilahang mga pulong na way kamatuoran ug klaro nga pagpangdaot sa pangalan sa akoang pamilya. Ato ning gibuhat, alang-alang sa akoang mga anak, sa akoang inahan, ug sa akoang pamilya (Because of their untruthful statements and their clear attempt to tarnish my family’s name. We are doing this for the sake of my children, my mother, and my family),” Duterte said after filing the complaint.

Complaint covers September 25 report

Danao said the complaint specifically concerns the September 25 report about Gracioso’s claims of delivering cash to Duterte.

“Itong kaso namin is only about doon sa interview noong September 25. Kasi wala namang sinasabi roon tungkol doon sa mga properties, kasi ang mga properties na 'yon na nangyari 'yun afterwards na eh. So, hindi ko-cover 'yun ng aming complaint,” Danao said.

Asked whether the legal team would file another complaint over reports concerning properties allegedly linked to Duterte, Danao said the matter had yet to be discussed with their client.

“Possible, but we have not yet discussed with our client, but we will see; we will study and see if there's also another violation of libel or cyberlibel,” he said.

Danao also clarified that he could not speak for other members of the Duterte family regarding possible legal action.

Danao questions reporting process

During the interview with the Davao media, Danao explained why the complaint included GMA News personalities, citing their responsibility to verify allegations before publication.

“Sa atin namang batas at saka sa Saligang Batas, ang freedom of the press naman is not absolute,” Danao said.

He added: “Every journalist, broadcaster, and news reporter has the duty and obligation to verify first the facts before publishing.”

“So, verify first, then publish. Hindi publish muna and verify later on, 'di ba?” he said.

Danao said the publication of allegations could affect the reputation of the people named, particularly when the report reaches a wide audience.

He also questioned the sequence of the network’s reporting and its efforts to obtain comments from the individuals mentioned in Gracioso’s account.

He added that media organizations should examine the accuracy of recorded interviews before airing allegations.

“So, doon po kami nagsasalang na dapat ang media, dahil meron kayong kapangyarihan na maglabas ng mga news, meron din kayong obligasyon na dapat i-verify niyo man lang kung totoo ang mga ni-record niyo na interview,” he said.

GMA report on Gracioso’s allegations

Gracioso, a former police officer who said he had worked for Velasco, alleged that he delivered suitcases of cash to members of the Duterte family on the former House speaker’s instructions.

The allegations prompted an NBI investigation. Matibag has said the bureau was looking into Gracioso’s claims and examining information related to properties allegedly connected to the Duterte family.

In a report published by SunStar Davao on October 12, Duterte’s counsel questioned the NBI’s authority to investigate Gracioso’s allegations and submitted a precautionary affidavit denying the accusations. The legal team maintained its objection to the bureau’s jurisdiction.

The complaint names GMA Network executives Felipe Gozon and Gilberto Duavit Jr., along with news personalities Mel Tiangco, Vicky Morales, Emil Sumangil, Darlene Cay, Marvin Parado and Joel San Luis. Matibag, Gracioso and John and Jane Does were also named as respondents. DEF