Pulong hits sedition warning

DAVAO City First District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte on Tuesday urged Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla to “relax” after the Cabinet official warned that calls to oust President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. were “close to inciting sedition.”

Duterte said Remulla’s remarks disregarded basic constitutional rights. He noted that the Bill of Rights has existed since 1987 but joked that “some people treat it like optional reading.” He even asked, half in jest, whether Remulla wanted Article III, Section 4 laminated “so he wouldn’t get lost.”

“Nakakatawa kayo. Konting rally, sedition. Konting tanong, sedition. Konting pag-check ng budget, sedition (You’re ridiculous. A small rally, sedition. A simple question—sedition. A quick budget check, sedition.),” he said in a statement on November 18, 2025.

He added that Remulla’s logic seemed to imply that questioning, criticizing, or demanding accountability was off-limits.

“Kung ganyan pala, sabihin nyo na lang diretsahan: Bawal magtanong. Bawal pumuna. Bawal mag-demand ng accountability. Martial law lang ang peg (If that’s the case, then say it outright: Asking questions is forbidden. Criticizing is forbidden. Demanding accountability is forbidden. Are we going for martial law vibes now),” he continued.

Duterte said officials should not confuse scrutiny with instability.

“Relax, Mr. Remulla. Not every criticism is a threat to national security. Minsan, nakakasilaw lang talaga ang katotohanan [Sometimes, the truth is just blinding],” he added.

He also questioned whether the country was still functioning as a democracy “or an emotional support group where officials are easily offended.”

Duterte said public frustration would not fade simply because people are silenced or intimidated. He asked whether the administration thought so little of Filipinos’ intelligence and urged officials to “wake up and listen.”

The lawmaker also raised concerns about the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ procurement and inventory, saying some camps had only half the required weapons and others were still using outdated M16 rifles. He cited “ghost projects” in the military budget and asked if he could send staff to inspect.

Remulla earlier told reporters that authorities would investigate statements made during the United People’s Initiative (UPI) rally on Nov. 16, where some groups called for Marcos’ resignation or urged the AFP to withdraw support from the president.

“That’s close to inciting sedition so we will investigate them. Those words have no place in civil society,” Remulla said in an interview at Camp Crame.

He said the probe would pursue “truth, accountability, and justice,” while ensuring due process.

The UPI rally at the EDSA monument took place alongside a separate three-day Iglesia ni Cristo gathering at Luneta Park, where participants called for transparency and accountability in government. RGP