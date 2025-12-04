Pulong open to probe on Davao flood control projects

FIRST District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte said he welcomes the investigation into flood control projects in Davao City, after Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers party-list Representative Antonio Tinio urged the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) to look into the allegedly anomalous projects in the city.

Duterte said he has nothing to hide, is “running from nothing and fears nothing,” adding that “it is better to clear everything rather than rely on the drama happening on social media.”

The congressman refuted Tinio’s claims, stressing that although he assumed office as congressman in 2019, this does not mean he designed, awarded, or implemented every project from 2019 to 2022. He pointed out that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) was the implementing agency, with its own bidding procedures, processes, and responsibilities.

Duterte noted that ICI has already inspected the district, along with the Philippine National Police (PNP), Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

He said that if authorities find “double funding,” “overpricing,” or “unfinished projects,” an investigation will determine where the problem lies and who benefited, adding that this would end the recurring narrative blaming the Dutertes whenever an anomaly arises.

Earlier, on November 5, 2025, Duterte said, “Davao City has nothing to hide” regarding flood control projects, challenging Tinio to widen his scope and look into areas in Luzon as well.

He said that if Tinio is genuinely seeking accountability, he should start in places “where it actually matters,” noting that even former Governor Chavit Singson admitted the presence of ghost and substandard projects.

Duterte earlier criticized Tinio for acting like a “champion of transparency” following the latter’s call to probe the Manila Bay Dolomite Beach project, saying it was merely an attempt to tarnish the administration of his father, former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

Reassurance to the public

Duterte assured Dabawenyos he did not steal in any project, pocket money, or manipulate contracts, emphasizing that his role is to serve, not deceive. He added that if others wanted publicity, that was their concern, while he would focus on doing his work.

He reiterated that contractors — who underwent and won the bidding process — implemented the projects based on DPWH specifications, adding that the infrastructure was inspected, audited, and cleared after completion.

“In short, every peso that was allocated went through the process and spent in accordance with the guidelines laid out by law… it is all documented,” he said in a statement on December 2, 2025.

Duterte criticized Tinio for speaking despite allegedly lacking knowledge about DPWH processes, adding that the truth will surface in the ICI hearing “with or without the political noise.”

A challenge to file cases nationwide

Duterte said that if Tinio is being objective, he should also file cases against all districts with billions worth of flood control projects across the country. He questioned why the focus was solely on him and Davao City, and why Tinio had not identified districts with ₱20 billion, ₱30 billion, or ₱50 billion in funding.

Duterte stressed that he is not a contractor or DPWH engineer and did not sign any Notice of Award.

“Ako pinupuntirya mo kung di ka ba naman bobo. Di ako member ng House Appropriations Committee at di ako nagtatrabaho sa DPWH (You’re targeting me as if you’re not being stupid. I’m not a member of the House Appropriations Committee and I do not work for DPWH),” he said.

He added that his responsibilities involve requesting audits, seeking updates, and coordinating with DPWH to expedite delayed projects, reasons why he attends hearings, and promised to submit complete and transparent documents.

‘Statement an “indirect admission”

Meanwhile, Tinio said on December 3, 2025, that Duterte's remarks sounded like “an indirect admission” regarding alleged anomalies in Davao City’s flood control projects.

“Thank you for your candor. We hope and expect that Rep. Duterte will fully cooperate in uncovering these anomalies. Mula Davao hanggang Malacañang, lahat ng sangkot, dapat managot,” he said.

Tinio previously claimed in a national media interview that 80 of 121 flood control projects in Davao City showed “red flags”, prompting his call for investigation. He said the questionable projects, worth around ₱4 billion, covered areas along the Davao River and Matina River, where his team allegedly found overpricing, duplicate projects, and ghost projects.

On Wednesday morning, November 5, DPWH Undersecretary Arthur Bisnar, ICI Special Adviser Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., and Mayor Benjamin Magalong arrived in Davao City to inspect several major infrastructure projects.

They visited the damaged construction of the Road Slope Protection Structure – Improvement of Critical Intersections, including rockfall netting installation at Jct. Shrine Hills along the Davao City Diversion Road, as well as the damaged dike along Gravahan, Davao City. RGP