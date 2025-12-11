Pulong requests House to approve travel request

DAVAO City’s 1st District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte has formally asked the House of Representatives for a travel clearance that would allow him to travel abroad from December 15, 2025 to February 20, 2026.

The petition was addressed to House Speaker Faustino "Bojie" Dy III in a letter dated December 1, 2025.

According to the request, the planned trip would cover 17 destinations spanning Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia, including Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Cambodia, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, and Singapore.

Duterte noted that all expenses for the trip will come from his personal funds, and he also sought permission to attend House plenary sessions and meetings virtually while abroad.

He urged Speaker Dy to act on his request with “preferential consideration.”

“Rest assured that the expenses that will be incurred from this trip are from my personal funds alone. In addition, this is also to seek your kind indulgence in allowing this Representation to attend the scheduled plenary sessions and meetings virtually from the aforementioned dates,” Duterte said in his letter.

On March 12, 2025, the House, led by then-Speaker Martin Romualdez during that time, granted Duterte permission to travel to the Netherlands and Japan from March 12 to April 15, 2025.

Shortly after, the request was expanded, and the final clearance, dated March 20, 2025, covered a trip across 17 destinations over 51 days, ending May 10, 2025.

Duterte’s travel plans come amid heightened public attention on his family’s political and legal standing. His father, former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, is currently facing proceedings at the International Criminal Court (ICC), The Hague, Netherlands. 9