Pulong seeks probe on ₱100B budget insertions

DAVAO City First District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte has called for a congressional investigation into the alleged ₱100-billion budget insertions in the 2025 national budget.

Duterte filed House Resolution No. 488 electronically late Tuesday morning, Nov. 19, urging the House of Representatives to launch an “urgent and comprehensive inquiry,” in aid of legislation, into allegations made by former Ako Bicol party-list representative Zaldy Co. Co accusing President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez of orchestrating the insertions.

“The sheer scale and detail of these allegations may not be overlooked,” the resolution read, adding that the disclosures raise concerns about possible interference by the Office of the President and undermine transparency and the separation of powers.

The resolution also called for Co., officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), representatives from the Office of the President, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), and other concerned agencies to appear before Congress. Duterte said they must clarify or dispute Co’s claims, present evidence, and help lawmakers craft reforms.

Allegations vs Marcos and Romualdez

Co recently released a series of videos on social media making what Duterte described as “disturbing” accusations against Marcos and Romualdez. He claimed Marcos ordered the inclusion of ₱100 billion worth of projects during the 2025 Bicameral Conference Committee deliberations and that both officials demanded a 25 percent “kickback” from the insertions.

Co further alleged that his staff delivered the kickbacks in suitcases to the homes of Marcos and Romualdez. He also released what he said was a detailed list of the projects, including corresponding amounts and contractors.

The resolution noted that this list “requires deeper investigation” to verify the truthfulness of Co’s allegations, stressing that the magnitude of the claims cannot be ignored.

Marcos will not 'dignify' claims

Malacañang dismissed Co’s allegations. Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the President “will not dignify” the claims that he accepted kickbacks from the alleged budget insertions. She called Co’s statements “lies” and “propaganda.”

“The President said he will not dignify Zaldy Co’s allegations,” Castro said in Filipino in a video statement released Saturday.

Castro added that Co’s admission that he made budget insertions himself makes him a “traitor to the Filipino people.”

“These insertions that altered the 2025 National Expenditure Program angered the President,” she said. “He even said he could not recognize the NEP 2025 as the Executive’s work once it reached Congress.”

Co released the first part of his allegations on Nov. 14, accusing Marcos of ordering the budget insertions. In the following installments, he claimed the President received kickbacks and alleged that Marcos and Romualdez benefited from flood-control projects in Bulacan. He said he would present evidence in the coming days.

Co has been identified as a central figure in alleged anomalous flood-control projects and has been accused of receiving kickbacks from contractors and the DPWH. He left the country in July, claiming threats to his life and family, and his whereabouts remain unknown. RGP