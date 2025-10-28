Pulong slams Cendaña on 'Day of reckoning' threat

DAVAO City First District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte slammed Akbayan Partylist Representative Percival Cendaña for his “day of reckoning” statement against the Duterte family.

Rep. Duterte said on Monday, October 27, 2025, that the legacy of his family is “written in the streets, hospitals, and communities” they have served — unlike Cendaña’s, which he claimed is “written in angry sound bites and cheap propaganda posters.”

“You want a ‘day of reckoning’? Be careful what you wish for. Because that day may come, and the Filipino people might finally reckon with the fact that you and your kind have accomplished nothing but noise,” he said in a statement.

The congressman also described Cendaña as a lawmaker who “barely represents anyone,” yet preaches about a “day of reckoning” for the Dutertes — “acting as if he were the official spokesperson of justice, morality, and the future.”

He further questioned whether Cendaña’s Facebook engagements had appointed him to such a role — or if this was merely “an audition tape for relevance.”

He added that before Cendaña fantasizes about sending them to The Hague in the Netherlands, he should first explain to the Filipino people “who gave him the authority to act as judge, jury, and executioner.”

Duterte also hit back at Cendaña’s remarks on corruption, implying that the latter seems to have never seen it personally with his own eyes at the House of Representatives.

He added that Cendaña’s claim of speaking on behalf of the poor was laughable, saying, “The poor don’t even know who Cendaña is.”

“If you want to fight, fight with proof. If you want to threaten, threaten with facts. If you want respect, earn it,” Duterte said.

Duterte also advised Cendaña that until such a day comes, he should “sit down,” as “those who actually work for the nation are the ones writing history — not those desperately trying to go viral.”

Cendaña’s ‘day of reckoning’ remark

On September 21, 2025, Cendaña hinted that the massive protest rally at Edsa and what happened to former President Rodrigo Duterte was both a warning and a promise to the Dutertes — particularly to Vice President Sara Duterte — that their “legacy of corruption” would face its day of reckoning.

“Malapit nang sagarang kumulo ang galit ng mamamayan. The people’s anger is nearing boiling point. This is a warning and a promise to the Dutertes, especially impeached Vice President Sara Duterte, that their legacy of corruption, on top of their legacy of killings, will face its day of reckoning. Nakakulong na si Digong. Susunod na sila,” he said during the rally at the Edsa People Power Monument, held in protest of the multi-trillion-peso flood control scandal.

(The people’s anger is nearing its boiling point. This is a warning and a promise to the Dutertes, especially to impeached Vice President Sara Duterte, that their legacy of corruption—on top of their legacy of killings—will face its day of reckoning. Digong is already imprisoned. They will be next.)

Cendaña also said President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is not exempt from public scrutiny, adding that the protest serves as a reminder to his administration: if he fails to hold accountable those involved in the anomalous flood control projects — including his close allies — he should not be surprised by the people’s growing anger. RGP