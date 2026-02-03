Pulong slams Makabayan’s ‘serial impeachment’

DAVAO City First District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte called the impeachment complaints filed by the Makabayan bloc against his sister, Vice President Sara Duterte, a “serial impeachment.”

“Unsa man ni — serial impeachment? Or klaro na kaayo nga gutom mo sa gahum? Makabayan is not interested in truth or justice (What is this — serial impeachment? Or is it already very clear that you are hungry for power? Makabayan is not interested in truth or justice),” Rep. Duterte said in a statement on February 2, 2026.

He added that the Makabayan bloc had already moved to impeach President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and was now rushing to impeach the Vice President ahead of the February 6 deadline set by the Supreme Court.

Rep. Duterte said the Makabayan bloc was only interested in destabilizing the government by attempting to remove two of the highest officials elected by the Filipino people. He said this was their way of clearing their image and advancing their “own brand of failed ideology,” which he claimed had only brought death, deception, and division.

He emphasized that impeachment should not be treated like a toy and should not be used as a shortcut by groups that, he said, usually fail in elections.

“The Filipino people will not allow extremists — under any label — to hijack the government they did not earn,” he said.

‘Answer to the real victims of ideology’

Rep. Duterte said that before the Makabayan bloc lectures the nation on the “betrayal of the public,” it should first answer to the victims of its ideology.

He then questioned where justice was for the students who were deceived and killed by the New People’s Army (NPA), as well as for the mothers and women who were abused and neglected in the name of revolution. He said the bloc only called for accountability when it suited its political interests.

“Kung tinuod inyong giapas ang hustisya, ngano wa man ninyo panagutan ang inyong kaugalingong kasaysayan? Ngano hangtod karon, wala ninyo gi-denounce ang NPA atrocities, ang recruitment of minors, ug ang pagpatay sa mga dili mouyon sa inyo?” he said. (If you truly claim to be pursuing justice, why haven’t you taken responsibility for your own history? Why, until now, have you not denounced the NPA’s atrocities, the recruitment of minors, and the killing of those who disagree with you?)

Two impeachment complaints

Two impeachment complaints were filed against Vice President Sara Duterte on the same day. The first was filed by Makabayan lawmakers Antonio Tinio, Renee Co, and Sarah Elago, along with former lawmakers France Castro and Neri Colmenares.

The first complaint delves into the Vice President’s actions during the 2026 budget deliberations, wherein Sara nearly boycotted the budget hearings for the Office of the Vice President.

The second complaint was filed by a coalition of civil society leaders led by Tindig Pilipinas convenor Kiko Aquino Dee, Akbayan Party-list Representative Perci Cendaña, and ML Party-list Representative Leila de Lima.

The second complaint alleges that Sara committed culpable violations of the Constitution, graft and corruption, bribery, and betrayal of public trust. RGP