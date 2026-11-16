Pulong slams PBBM admin’s poverty concealment during Asean Summit

DAVAO City First District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte criticized the Marcos administration over its alleged attempt to conceal poverty from foreign dignitaries through temporary barriers installed ahead of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit in Metro Manila.

In a statement early this week, Duterte questioned the government's decision to cover impoverished communities and what he described as the country's harsh realities instead of addressing the socioeconomic problems affecting millions of Filipinos.

"You can build your so-called ‘Great Wall of Shame’ to keep the poor and the ugly realities of this country out of sight during the ASEAN Summit, but you cannot build a wall high enough to hide the corruption, incompetence and failures of this administration from the international community," Duterte said.

He argued that foreign leaders were already aware of the country's economic and social conditions, adding that concealing poverty would not make the problems disappear.

"Instead of spending time and resources hiding poverty from foreign dignitaries, why not address the reasons why poverty continues to exist? Instead of covering up the country's problems, why not confront the corruption that has drained public funds and betrayed the people's trust?" he said.

Duterte also compared the temporary barriers to the Berlin Wall, which was eventually dismantled, saying the administration's efforts to conceal the country's problems would similarly fail.

He further questioned the government's spending for the Philippines' Asean hosting, citing the approximately P22.9 billion allocated for the country's 2026 chairmanship and related activities.

Based on the 2025 and 2026 General Appropriations Acts, the combined allocation for the Philippines' Asean hosting amounts to P22.895734 billion. This consists of P5.4 billion appropriated under the 2025 national budget and P17.495734 billion under the 2026 national budget.

The allocation covers the country's broader hosting responsibilities, including summit preparations, logistics, security, protocol requirements, venue arrangements, and other related activities. It does not represent the amount spent solely on the temporary barriers.

Malacañang has defended the allocation, clarifying that the P22.9 billion covers the Philippines' year-long Asean chairmanship and related meetings, rather than the November summit alone. Palace Press Officer Claire Castro also said the amount should not be interpreted as money already fully spent.

The controversy followed the installation of temporary barriers displaying reproductions of artworks by Filipino National Artists along Diokno Boulevard in Pasay City. The installations drew criticism from some sectors, who questioned whether they were intended to obstruct the view of informal settlements and impoverished communities from visiting foreign delegates.

The government has maintained that the installations form part of the country's preparations to host international dignitaries and showcase Filipino culture.

The Philippines is hosting the 49th Asean Summit and Related Summits from November 16 to 18, 2026, bringing together leaders from Southeast Asian countries and their dialogue partners to discuss regional cooperation, economic development, security and other shared concerns.

Duterte maintained that efforts to present a favorable image of the country to international visitors would not erase the difficulties experienced by ordinary Filipinos.

"You can cover the walls, but you cannot cover up the truth," he said. DEF