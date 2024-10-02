Pulong still undecided to run in 2025 elections

Duterte, who accompanied his second eldest son Rigo II in filing his COC for first district councilor on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at the Commission on Elections (Comelec)-Davao City office at Magsaysay Park on R. Magsaysay Avenue, said in an interview with the media that his family is no longer keen on him running in next year's elections.

"Kay sa karon akong asawa ug duha ka anak mura'g di naman ganahan mulansar ko kay tungod lagi aning gubot aning administrasyon against sa mga Duterte, so amo pa ning estoryahan sa pamilya kung unsa gyud, mahibal-an ra na ninyo, hantod October 8 pa man ni atong filing (Because as of the moment, my wife and two children seem not keen on letting me run for office because of the apparent discord of the administration against the Dutertes. We will discuss it with the family, anyway you will know it soon since the filing of COC will still be until October 8)," Duterte said.

He also revealed that he would be meeting with his father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, his brother Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste", and sister Vice President Sara right after accompanying Rigo to also discuss their political plans before he files a COC.

When asked if it's the Senate seat he is eyeing to run for, he said he is taking the advice of his younger sister, the vice president, to sit down and think about it carefully.

Should Duterte run for Congress again and win in the 2025 elections, it would be his last term as congressman. He was first elected as Davao City's First District representative in 2019 and reelected in 2022.

Before becoming a congressman, Duterte was the vice mayor of Davao City.

Duterte is also the father of the current Buhangin barangay captain, Omar Vincent. CEA