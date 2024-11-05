Pulong tests negative for drugs

DAVAO City First District Representative Paolo "Pulong" Duterte has tested negative for drugs following a hair follicle test.

Duterte took the test on October 23, 2024, at the Hi-Precision Diagnostics Center in Mandaluyong City. The "Hair 7 Drug Panel Test," conducted by Omega Laboratories, screened for various substances, including Amphetamine, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Opiates, Phencyclidine (PCP), THC Metabolite (Marijuana), and Benzodiazepines.

The test results indicated that none of the drugs were detected at levels equal to or greater than the cutoff limits.

On the same day, Pwersa ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) Party-list Representative, lawyer Margarita "Migs" Nograles, underwent a similar test at the Hi-Precision Laboratory in Davao City. She announced that her results would be available on November 18, 2024, as her hair sample would need to be sent to the United States for testing.

Nograles had challenged Duterte to participate in a drug test following the circulation of photos showing him undergoing testing, emphasizing the importance of transparency and accountability to the people of Davao.

Duterte's office released a video of him undergoing the hair follicle test, where he reiterated his challenge to Nograles for another test, stating that this is crucial for public service integrity and ensuring officials are free from vices and illegal drugs. RGP

