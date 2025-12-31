Pulong thanks, rallies Duterte supporters entering 2026

DAVAO City 1st District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte expressed gratitude to Duterte Diehard Supporters (DDS) and Filipinos who continue to stand by their family despite accusations thrown against them and what he described as a national administration in disarray.

In his New Year message, Duterte opened his statement by thanking supporters for remaining steadfast amid political attacks and sustained criticism directed at their family.

“Sa pagpasok ng 2026, una sa lahat—daghang salamat sa bawat Pilipino na patuloy na naninindigan, sumusuporta, at nagtitiwala sa pamilya Duterte,” Duterte said on New Year’s eve .

He acknowledged what he described as the courage of their supporters to speak out and remain vocal despite political noise and smear campaigns.

“Salamat sa inyong pagtitiwala, sa inyong boses, at sa inyong tapang kahit maraming ingay, paninira, at pamumulitika,” he added.

Duterte gave special recognition to his father, former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, saying the continued public support reflects an appreciation of the elder Duterte’s leadership style and priorities.

“Most especially, we thank you for your continued love and respect for our father, former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte. Hanggang ngayon, ramdam pa rin namin ang suporta ninyo — dahil alam ninyo kung ano ang kanyang ipinaglaban: disiplina, malasakit sa ordinaryong tao, at tapang sa harap ng problema,” he said.

While conceding that his father’s leadership was not without shortcomings, the lawmaker stressed that it was rooted in principle.

“Hindi perpekto, pero totoo. Hindi palaging popular, pero may prinsipyo,” he said.

Reflecting on the outgoing year, Duterte described 2025 as a difficult period for many Filipinos, pointing to unmet promises, unanswered questions, and persistent economic hardship.

“2025 was not an easy year. Maraming pangako ang napako, maraming tanong ang hindi sinagot, at maraming Pilipino ang patuloy na naghihirap,” Duterte said.

Despite these challenges, he said their camp would remain firm and continue pushing forward.

“Pero gaya ng dati, dili ta mo surrender. We move forward stronger, wiser, and more determined,” he added.

As the country enters 2026, Duterte said his hope is for governance that is more humane, honest, and responsive to public needs, while taking a swipe at the current leadership.

“As we welcome 2026, ang hiling natin ay simple pero mahalaga: isang mas maayos kaysa 2025, mas makatao, mas tapat, at malaya mula sa bangag na administrasyon,” he said.

He emphasized that the coming year should prioritize public service over political messaging and concrete action over excuses.

“Isang taon na ang sentro ay serbisyo, hindi propaganda; aksyon, hindi palusot,” Duterte said.

Duterte ended his message by urging supporters and Filipinos to continue standing for truth, justice, and the welfare of the people.

“Padayon lang ta. Manindigan tayo para sa katotohanan, para sa hustisya, at para sa kapakanan ng sambayanang Pilipino,” he said, adding,

“Sama-sama nating ipagpapatuloy ang laban para sa isang Pilipinas na may dignidad at malasakit.”

In a notable political move earlier this month, Duterte stood apart from the majority in Congress by voting against the ratification of the P6.793-trillion 2026 national budget, saying he could not, “in good conscience,” support a spending measure he said was “plagued by unanswered questions, uneven allocations, and insertions that risk repeating past abuses.” Critics of the budget have pointed to concerns over what they describe as persistent issues in fiscal transparency and the retention of large unprogrammed appropriations, even as the bicameral committee report was ratified by both chambers late in December 2025.

Despite his “no” vote, Duterte clarified he is not opposed to development but is advocating for what he called greater transparency, fairness, and accountability in government spending.

Duterte closed his New Year message by wishing Filipinos well, stating, “Maligayang Bagong Taon sa inyong lahat. Padayon. Laban lang.” DEF